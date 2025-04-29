Estoril Open 2025: Joao Fonseca vs Jesper De Jong preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (8) Joao Fonseca vs Jesper De Jong
Date: April 30, 2025
Tournament: Millennium Estoril Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Clube de Ténis do Estoril, Portugal
Surface: Clay
Category: ATP 175
Prize Money: €227,270
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/Challenger TV
Joao Fonseca vs Jesper De Jong preview
Brazilian teen prodigy and eighth seed Joao Fonseca will face the Netherlands' Jesper De Jong in the first round of the 2025 Estoril Open on Wednesday (April 30).
Fonseca has made a steep upward climb in the ATP rankings this year after winning his maiden tour-level title at the Argentina Open in February. The World No. 65 followed up on his momentous run in the Latin American clay court swing with another triumph at the Phoenix Challenger the following month.
Having taken some well-deserved rest after this year's Sunshine Double, the 18-year-old reached the third round of the Madrid Open last week, where he went out to 11th-seeded Tommy Paul in two tight tiebreakers. He will be eager to go all the way at the 175-level event in Estoril this week as the French Open looms in May.
De Jong, meanwhile, has also made several breakthroughs in 2025. The 24-year-old achieved his career-high ranking of 93 last week, which was punctuated by his first-ever semifinals run at the Open Occitane in February. He has some experience at clay court Challenger events, having won his lone singles title on the dirt in Sassuolo, Italy, last June.
Joao Fonseca vs Jesper De Jong head-to-head
Fonseca and De Jong have never faced off on either the ATP Tour or the Challenger circuit so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.
Joao Fonseca vs Jesper De Jong odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Joao Fonseca vs Jesper De Jong prediction
Currently, Fonseca arguably has one of the most explosive groundstrokes on the ATP Tour. The Brazilian has equally balanced shots on either wing and is capable of blasting winners at a whim. He has also mastere controlled aggression this year, which will go a long way for his title-winning prospects in Estoril.
De Jong also has an aggressive style of play but doesn't impart as much topspin on his groundstrokes as his higher-ranked opponent does. While the Dutchman has a relatively underpowered serve, he makes up for in his service games with his movement and rally tolerance.
The keys to winning the match for both players will be to dominate cross-court rallies and look to open the court with down-the-line approaches. Since Fonseca is fresh and determined lately, he is the outright favorite to take this match.
Pick: Fonseca to win in straight sets.