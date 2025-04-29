Estoril Open 2025: Marcos Giron vs Aleksander Vukic preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Marcos Giron (4) vs Aleksander Vukic

Date: April 30, 2025

Tournament: Estoril Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Clube de Ténis do Estoril, Cascais, Portugal

Category: ATP Challenger

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: € 227,270

Live Telecast: Global - ATP Challenger TV

Marcos Giron vs Aleksander Vukic preview

BMW Open 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Marcos Giron and Aleksander Vukic play in the Round of 16 at the Estoril Open. Giron flattered to deceive at the Madrid Open. After an excellent opening round victory over young superstar Learner Tien, the American came unstuck against clay-court specialist Matteo Berrettini, 7-6(3), 6-7(6), 1-6. As a result, he finds himself on the Challenger circuit searching for some consistency on the surface.

Aleksander Vukic, the World No. 83 has had significant struggles on the clay also and failed to progress beyond the qualifying rounds in Monte Carlo or the BMW Open in Munich. He was also bundled out of the Madrid Open at the first time of asking by Japanese player Kei Nishikori, despite taking the match to three sets.

World No. 45 Marcos Giron has had a reasonably successful start to the year by his standards. Quarterfinal appearances at the Mexican Open and Delray Beach followed a third-round meeting with World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in Melbourne, where the 31-year-old put up a decent showing despite losing 3-6, 4-6, 2-6.

Aleksander Vukic also progressed to the third round in Melbourne, putting up quite a fight against Englishman Jack Draper. The match went to a fifth set, with Draper prevailing narrowly in the final set tie-breaker 10-8.

Marcos Giron vs Aleksander Vukic head-to-head

Marcos Giron and Aleksander Vukic have played once on the ATP tour, with the American leading the head-to-head 1-0. They played this year in Adelaide in the Round of 32, with Giron prevailing 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Marcos Giron vs Aleksander Vukic odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marcos Giron TBC TBC TBC Aleksander Vukic TBC TBC TBC

(All odds sourced from BetMGM will be added when available)

Marcos Giron vs Aleksander Vukic prediction

.

2025 Brisbane International: Day 1 - Source: Getty

Australian Vukic has found wins difficult to come by after his Australian Open heroics and is suffering from a lack of confidence. If he can recover the form he showed in January, he could make life difficult for his American opponent.

Fourth seed Giron has the better resume and is in decent form. Giron's victory over Learner Tien last week and his close match with Berrettini would have given him some confidence, so that if he plays his best tennis, he should prevail over the misfiring Australian via the short route.

Pick: Marcos Giron in straight sets.

