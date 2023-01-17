"Even Meghan's American bestie knew" - Serena Williams' graceful curtsy goes viral after new Netflix series on Meghan Markle

Critics have blasted Meghan Markle after she mentioned curtseying to Queen Elizabeth II was a "joke," as a video of her friend Serena Williams doing the same has now surfaced online.

Williams often curtseyed to the former Queen of England during her visits to the All-England Lawn Tennis Club for Wimbledon. Markle, who is married to Prince Harry, was left confused when she was asked by her husband if she knew how to bow.

In her docuseries on Netflix, the former Suits actress mentioned that she thought the Prince of Sussex was joking.

"I remember in the car driving up and he [Harry] said, 'You know how to curtsy right?'" Meghan told viewers. "And I just thought it was a joke," she said.

The British public did not react well to the comments made by Markle. They took to social media claiming that she disrespected the British culture and even shared a video of Serena Williams curtseying from seven years earlier.

"Shocking! Even Meghan's American bestie Serena knew how to curtsy to the queen. No excuses please!" wrote a fan on TikTok.

Prince Harry came to the defense of his wife, claiming that it would be hard to ask someone from the USA to bow to their grandmother.

"How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother and that you will need to curtsy? Especially to an American, like, that's weird," he stated.

Chris Evert gives her verdict on Serena Williams' friend Meghan Markle's 'curtsy' comment

Earlier, former World No. 1 and 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert took offense to Markle's comments in her Netflix docuseries.

She reposted a clip of Markle explaining her meeting with the Queen on her social media platform and made a very direct comment.

"Not cool," commented Evert.

Serena Williams had previously defended her friend after her Oprah interview in 2021 and commended her for battling through her problems.

"I didn't know there was negative media out there, any time I see her name attached to anything I don't read it. She couldn't be a better friend to me. Low moments, high moments, she's always there and that's all I want to be to her.

"Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life - and leads by example - with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what is means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced." said Serena Williams on Markle.

