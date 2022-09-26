"Events like this only increase the elitist image of tennis" - Tennis journalist reacts to 'extortionate' Laver Cup ticket prices

The Laver Cup, a tennis team event co-founded by Roger Federer, attracted 96,154 attendees throughout its three-day staging.

Multi-session tickets were sold out, according to the Laver Cup website, a testament to the tournament's success.

As expected, the highest number of fans (16,482) came on Friday, the day of Federer's last career match that drew not just the supporters of the Swiss but of the 'FeDal' (Federer and Rafael Nadal) tandem as well. Federer did his last dance with long-time rival-turned-friend Nadal as they partnered for doubles before the 20-time Grand Slam champion officially bid his goodbye to tennis.

But while the O2 was packed, tennis journalist Tumaini Carayol took to Twitter to point out the exorbitant ticket prices, saying that events such as the Laver Cup "only increase the elitist image of tennis." He added that "more popular sports" could be watched in London for less.

"Me, a person who understands that accessibility is important in sports, events like this only increase the elitist image of tennis and more popular sports can be seen in London for less money: not really," tweeted Carayol of The Guardian Sports.

This came as a response to Twitter user @reggaetonced who said that the prices were justified as the stands were full.

Earlier, Carayol in a separate tweet pointed out the positives in the Federer-led event but said that ticket prices were "extortionate and priced out far too many fans."

As published on the Laver Cup website, ticket prices for a two-hour Open Practice Day for Team Europe and Team World ranged from £22.50 to £35.00; £18 to £385 for the Friday day matches and £40 to £510 for all other sessions, excluding VAT and fees, for single session tickets; and £185 to £2,420, excluding a 20 percent local tax, and ticketing and facility fees, for multi-session tickets.

"Laver Cup was clearly a success. It is entertaining, fascinating to see top players coach each other and a breather (for both players and fans) from the weekly stress, intensity and stakes of the tour. But the ticket prices were extortionate and priced out far too many fans," posted Carayol.

And while the attendance and sold-out "overpriced" event merchandise reflected how many people in London could afford to spend that much, the prices were still not justified, according to Carayol.

"Clearly there are many people in this city who can afford them as the attendance was great (and even overpriced merch also sold out), but that doesn't justify those prices. Particularly not when one of the biggest ATP events was held in the same arena yet was far more affordable," said Carayol.

"Roger's retirement and 'FeDal' aside, it seems to be all about $$" - Tennis fans react to Laver Cup ticket prices

Rafael Nadal (left) and Roger Federer (right)

The Laver Cup's steep ticket prices disappointed fans, who expressed their agreement with journalist Tumaini Carayol's views.

"Roger's retirement and FeDal aside, it seems to be all about [two dollar signs]. The players rake it in and most real fans can't afford to go," said user @serve4thematch.

"It was fun to watch but I wish they would make it accessible to ordinary tennis fans, not just exceptionally rich ones," said another.

Others, however, disagreed.

"Seats were full; the market agrees with the price... Market determines. Finally, if you want athletes to be paid their value, you have to pay for the seat," said user @rustamtahir.

"If the seats are full, the price is right," said user @JohannesLeh.

