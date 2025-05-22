"Everybody had written me off, everyone was like 'she can't win'" - When Serena Williams was hell-bent on proving critics wrong at the French Open

Serena Williams never backed down from a challenge and often made an effort to silence critics with her commanding performances on the court. One such instance came at the 2007 French Open, when the American was particularly determined to prove her doubters wrong.

Williams had a difficult 2006 season due to injury issues and mental health struggles, as she missed the French Open and Wimbledon during her six-month hiatus and suffered early exits at the two remaining Majors. The American even ended the year as the World No. 95.

As such, Serena Williams wasn't expected to make a deep run at the 2007 Australian Open, where she was unseeded. However, she defied the critics by delivering an inspired run at the Melbourne Slam and defeating Maria Sharapova 6-1, 6-2 in the final to clinch her eighth Major.

Speaking to Reuters ahead of the claycourt season that year, Serena Williams opened up about finding it "outrageous" that she had been dismissed as a title contender by most of the tennis community. Nevertheless, the American asserted that she took great pleasure in proving critics wrong, which she also intended to do at the French Open.

"Everybody had written me off. Everyone was like 'she can't win a grand slam,' which I thought was outrageous," she said. "It was good. I like nothing more than proving people wrong."

Two-time defending champion Justine Henin was considered the outright favorite to triumph at Roland Garros compared to No. 8 seed Williams. However, the American hinted that she had a plan in the works to surprise her critics during the claycourt Major.

"I have something in mind, but I'm not going to say. It has something to do with clay. I'm really looking forward to Roland Garros. It's going to be fun," she added.

Serena Williams was on the hunt for her first French Open title since clinching her maiden title at the prestigious event in 2002.

"I think it can be done, I play well on all surfaces" - Serena Williams on potentially winning French Open and completing the Calendar Slam

In the same interview, Serena Williams confidently asserted that she had the ability to triumph at the 2007 French Open and then go on to complete the Calendar Slam, citing her impressive skills on all surfaces.

"I think it can be done. I play well on all surfaces so I'm a good candidate to do it. Who knows?" she said. "My knees are good, it feels much better."

Nevertheless, the American acknowledged that she had room for improvement on clay, especially when it came to sliding on the surface.

"I want to start sliding more. I've been playing on hard courts for so long, so intensely that I haven't been sliding as well as I want to, so I have to work harder on that," she added.

Despite her bold warning, Serena Williams failed to clinch her maiden French Open title in 2007. She suffered a crushing 6-4, 6-3 loss to two-time defending champion and top seed Justine Henin in the quarterfinals, who went on to clinch her third consecutive title at the claycourt Major.

Williams eventually got back to winning ways at Roland Garros, triumphing at the Major in 2013 and 2015.

