"Everyone assumes I'm the hothead, but I'm the one calming my wife down" - When John McEnroe revealed wife Patty Smyth's 'hot temper' compared to him

John McEnroe, famous for his fiery temper, once revealed that his wife, Patty Smyth, is even more hot-headed. He admitted that, surprisingly, he’s the one who keeps her calm.

McEnroe and rock singer Patty Smyth crossed paths in the early 1990s, both navigating the end of previous relationships. He was coming off a divorce with Tatum O’Neal, while Smyth was also moving on from her past.

They fell in love quickly and tied the knot in 1997. Over two decades later, their bond remains strong, with Smyth praising McEnroe for his unwavering support. They have two daughters together, and he has also embraced raising Smyth’s daughter from her previous relationship.

Trending

In a first-person essay for Esquire in 2017, John McEnroe wrote:

“My wife has an even hotter temper than I do. It's funny, because everyone assumes that I'm the hothead, but I'm the one calming her down."

John McEnroe reveals how wife Patty Smyth became his "key" to success

John McEnroe pictured with his wife Patty Smyth | Image Source: Getty

John McEnroe has repeatedly acknowledged his wife, Patty Smyth, for playing a significant role in his personal life and growth in tennis. He once again expressed his deep admiration for her during a 2022 interview with The Sun Showbiz.

McEnroe shared his appreciation for Smyth, emphasizing how she let him thrive and stay true to himself—something he feels isn’t always found in relationships. He believes their mutual understanding and support have been crucial to their lasting marriage.

“I ended up meeting my wife patty, now my present wife, and she did something that I think was all you could ask of a partner is allowing that person to flourish and be the person he wants to be like be himself," McEnroe said.

"She let me be me and I think it doesn’t happen that often in a relationship for whatever reasons. But that’s the key to success in a way," he added.

McEnroe is enjoying a happy life with his wife. He officially retired in 1994 but had already stepped away from full-time competition on the ATP Tour by 1992. Even after retirement, he remained active in doubles and senior events.

Even after hanging up his racket, the American remains deeply involved in tennis, frequently making headlines for his bold opinions. He captained Team World in the Laver Cup from 2017 to 2024 and has worked as a commentator for BBC, NBC, and ESPN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback