"Everything just clicked perfectly that day"  - Tomas Berdych on his straight-sets win over Novak Djokovic at the 2010 Wimbledon Championships

During an appearance on the Game To Love tennis podcast, Tomas Berdych talked about his win over Novak Djokovic at the 2010 Wimbledon Championships and the bright future that awaits teenage sensation Emma Raducanu.

The Czech made his first and only Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in 2010. While he lost to Rafael Nadal in straight sets in the title clash, he defeated Djokovic in the semifinals 6-3, 7-6(9), 6-3. Berdych is one of the few players to have defeated the Serb in straight sets at Wimbledon and still has fond memories of the match.

"That felt really good. That's something that always comes up in my mind," Berdych reminisced. "It's really a nice bright experience from the past and yeah, I think everything just clicked perfectly that day and I had 100% of myself being on the court and the result is a win over Novak. Yeah, I mean one of those matches is something that'll be with you all the time."

Emma Raducanu's historic US Open victory solidified her status as the 'next big thing' in women's tennis. Berdych had a chance to practice with Raducanu at the ATP Champions Tour event recently and was struck by the teenager's passion for the sport. While the Czech does predict a "tough future" for the Brit, he stressed that there will be "bright lights around it."

"I just actually had a chance to hit with her right now and it's great to see her on the court. I mean, young lady being so passionate about it already with a result like that. So I mean in a good way it's a tough future waiting on her but I would say with nice bright lights around it," he concluded.

Novak Djokovic's participation at the 2022 Australian Open remains uncertain

While Novak Djokovic's name appears on the entry list for the upcoming ATP Cup and Australian Open, there's no certainty regarding his participation in either event. This is mainly due to the state of Victoria's vaccination policy, that requires athletes to be fully vaccinated in order to compete.

While there are plenty of rumors circulating around his vaccination status and a possible medical exemption, the Serb is yet to go on the record himself regarding the matter.

There's a lot on the line for Djokovic at Melbourne Park, as he could become the first male player to win 21 Grand Slams. Additionally, he is aiming for a record 10th Australian Open title.

