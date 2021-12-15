"There's absolutely no substance that Novak Djokovic has applied for a medical exemption" - Former Australian Open CEO Paul McNamee

All rumors of Novak Djokovic applying for a medical exemption to play at the 2022 Australian Open were put to bed by the former CEO of the Australian Open and Tournament Director of the Hopman Cup, Paul McNamee.

On Tuesday, McNamee spoke to Sportsday Radio, a radio show hosted by Gerard Healy and Sam McClure in Australia, where he dispelled the rumors as "concocted" and "a fantasy."

"There is absolutely no substance to that story you referred to in the Herald Sun [Djokovic applying for medical exemption] which was on the front page. I mean, that's a complete fantasy," McNamee said. "Even the journalists themselves can't confim it," he added.

McNamee added that the journalists were simply speculating that medical exemptions could be granted if someone applied and that Djokovic could be one of them. But there is no concrete proof of that.

McNamee went on to explain that the Serb had no need for such an exemption because of his physical fitness levels, and that the only reason for him not disclosing his vaccination status was due to privacy concerns.

"Why would he apply for one? He is the healthiest guy in the world," McNamee said. "He's just alluding his right to privacy," he added.

However, when the subject of whether Djokovic was vaccinated or not came up, McNamee was quick to defend him. He reminded the hosts that Novak Djokovic has never once spoken out against vaccinations, and it is other people who have attributed that stance to him through their own interpretations.

"He's never actually said he's an anti-vaxxer. I mean, he never actually said that," McNamee said. "People interpret that because of the way he handled it," he added.

McNamee even went on to claim that Novak Djokovic has already been fully vaccinated. He brought up his participation in the upcoming ATP Cup as proof, remarking that if he had not been vaccinated, Djokovic wouldn't play in the tournament.

"I'm very confident that he's been vaccinated. Otherwise I don't think he would have entered the ATP Cup, that's my opinion," McNamee said."

Novak Djokovic will lead Serbia in the 2022 ATP Cup

Novak Djokovic has been confirmed to play at the 2022 ATP Cup

Novak Djokovic has been confirmed to play in the 2022 ATP Cup, which begins on January 1. Top seeds Serbia have been drawn in Group A alongside Spain, Norway and Chile to fight it out for a spot in the semifinals.

Serbia's match-up against Norway will kick-off proceedings, followed by a clash every other day for the 2020 ATP Cup winners. Serbia will face Chile on January 3 and Spain on January 5, the latter being a repeat of the 2020 ATP Cup finals.

Since Serbia's coach Viktor Troicki announced that he won't be traveling with the team to Australia, there is a good chance that the World No. 1 might even double up as their coach for the event.

