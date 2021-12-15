In the coach's absence, Novak Djokovic can take up a new role for Serbia at ATP Cup 2022

There is a high possibility that Novak Djokovic can become the captain of the Serbian national side and coach them at the ATP Cup 2022. Since the head coach, Viktor Troicki, will not be traveling to Australia for the tournament, the Serbian legend can take his place.

In the absence of the captain, the best-ranked player of the team takes his position. However, there is another provision that the head coach of the best-ranked player can also coach the entire team. This makes Novak Djokovic's coach, Goran Ivanisevic, a strong contender for the position as well.

In a recent interview to Sportski Zurnal, Serbia's current head coach, Viktor Troicki, explained his reason for not going to Australia. He stated that since the coach doesn't play a big part in the decision-making process at the ATP Cup, he will not be accompanying the Serbian side in Australia.

"As a head coach at this competition, I don't get asked much and I don't believe that I will go. The coach does not decide anything, because the first and second automatically play singles, there are no changes. Only if one of them gets injured can someone replace them. I don't decide anything. I am not going, for now," said Troicki.

This will make Djokovic the captain (head coach) of the Serbian national team at the ATP Cup 2022 since he is the best-ranked player (World No.1) in the squad. However, since it is not confirmed right now, Ivanisevic also has a fair chance of acquiring the position.

This will be the third edition of the ATP Cup and Russia is the defending champion there. However, it was Serbia, led by Novak Djokovic, who won the maiden edition of the tournament in 2020.

A recap of Novak Djokovic's 2021 tennis season

Novak Djokovic had one of his best seasons in 2021. The 20-time Grand Slam champion won three Majors, a Masters title, and finished the year as the World No.1 player for a record seventh time.

Novak Djokovic at the Davis Cup Finals 2021

Djokovic began his 2021 season on a great high after accomplishing a hat-trick of Australian Open titles. With his victory in the finals, the 'King of Melbourne Park' broke Daniil Medvedev's 20-match winning streak as well.

The Serb stunned everyone after defeating Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals of the French Open 2021. He later went on to win the Grand Slam title, making him the first player in the Open Era to win every Major at least twice.

Chasing his 20th Grand Slam, Djokovic didn't disappoint his fans on grass as he battled past Matteo Berrettini to win his sixth Wimbledon title.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the French Open 2021

Despite missing out on the Calendar Slam after losing to Daniil Medvedev in the finals of the US Open 2021, Novak Djokovic maintained an astounding 27-1 win-loss record at Majors in 2021.

Fans have huge expectations from Novak Djokovic and want him to keep playing with the same form and momentum in the upcoming season as well. It will be intriguing to see if he manages to end his career with the most number of Grand Slam titles or not.

