Explained: Novak Djokovic's Srpska Open participation and the much-debated conflict of interest

The prime motivation behind Novak Djokovic's 2023 Srpska Open participation and his family's connection with the ATP 250 event currently being held in Bosnia and Herzegovina has been the subject of much deliberation on social media.

On Wednesday, journalist Jose Morgado's claim that the tournament is owned by the Serb's family was refuted by a tennis enthusiast (Twitter user: Ana Mitric), who kindly pointed out that it was not the case after all.

Romanian businessman and former tennis professional Ion Tiriac is, in fact, the licensed owner and the World No. 1's family has merely purchased the license from him to conduct the tournament.

Morgado's implication that the 22-time Grand Slam champion is playing the tournament because of his brother, who is the tournament director, was also countered as part of a Twitter exchange seeking to delve into whether or not there was a conflict of interest involved.

Without further ado, let's take a look at why Banja Luka is hosting a men's tennis event this year and the history behind this ATP 250 tournament:

The Srpska Open is replacing the Serbia Open this year

Djokovic at the Novak Tennis Center

The Banja Luka event is being held as part of the ATP calendar this year since the Serbia Open, slated to be played in Belgrade, is not taking place.

Novak Djokovic's brother Djordje had earlier revealed that the tournament was shifted to Banja Luka on account of renovations currently underway at the Novak Tennis Center with a view to obtaining an ATP 500 upgrade.

The Serbia Open, which began in 2009 was a first-of-its-kind tournament for the country but was taken off the ATP calendar in 2013. Under the stewardship of tournament director Djordje, the event was reinstated by the ATP in 2021 while also being added to the WTA calendar the same year.

Complaints of a "slow court" and the Djokovic family connection

Djokovic is in Banja Luka following an early exit at Monte-Carlo

The social media altercation began when tennis writer Morgado related Djokovic's statement about the Srpska Open court being slow with his family's supposed association with the event.

José Morgado @josemorgado Djokovic says this is the slowest court he ever played.



Tournament’s license is owned by his family but they probably didn’t expect three consecutive rainy days… Djokovic says this is the slowest court he ever played. Tournament’s license is owned by his family but they probably didn’t expect three consecutive rainy days…

This is when Mitric dropped in to clarify the situation, highlighting the fact that Ion Tiriac was the owner of the tournament and that the Romanian was planning to move the event to his country soon.

Ana Mitrić @ana_mitric @josemorgado @JoaoPedroTL 1) The Djoković family doesn’t own the tournament license, as you originally posted. Ion Tiriac does—and he’s moving the event back to Romania next year. 2) It’s also not accurate that Novak plays the event *because* his brother is the TD. @josemorgado @JoaoPedroTL 1) The Djoković family doesn’t own the tournament license, as you originally posted. Ion Tiriac does—and he’s moving the event back to Romania next year. 2) It’s also not accurate that Novak plays the event *because* his brother is the TD.

"The Djoković family doesn’t own the tournament license, as you originally posted. Ion Tiriac does—and he’s moving the event back to Romania next year. It’s also not accurate that Novak plays the event *because* his brother is the TD"

To further elaborate on her point, the social media user also chose to reveal what Novak Djokovic himself had told her during an earlier interview.

While explaining Novak Djokovic's stance with regard to the Serbia Open and his family's links with the tournament, the 22-time Grand Slam was quoted as having said that he was aiming to make it a long-term project for his country.

Djokovic also clarified that his family did not "own the tournament" but rented the license and that he himself wanted to contribute to the future of tennis in Serbia by being involved in more events that promote it.

"Actually, we don't own the tournament, we just rent the license, so it might for a few years. The license may be returned to it's original owner - we don't know. It's upto them," he was quoted as saying.

"We are working to keep this license - for this tournament and also the women's side - as long as possible. We want to make it a long-term project for our country. As a player born and raised here I feel a duty and responsibility to try and give back more than just winning tennis matches," he reportedly said.

When asked whether there was a conflict of interest involved with him playing a tournament run by his family, the World No. 1 evidently defended his brother's role.

Ana Mitrić @ana_mitric Here is Novak Djoković responding to my question about the conflict of interest presented by the #SerbiaOpen . (The cuts and bracketed insertions are for purposes of clarity alone.) #BelgradeOpen Here is Novak Djoković responding to my question about the conflict of interest presented by the #SerbiaOpen. (The cuts and bracketed insertions are for purposes of clarity alone.) #BelgradeOpen https://t.co/lS4Ccyn916

"My brother is doing a fantastic job, I'm very proud of him. If that's something people or players might feel that's too conflictual, then I'll definitely try to find a better way to step out of it and have someone else run the tournament," he is reported to have said.

Meanwhile, despite the slow courts on site, Novak Djokovic made it to the quarterfinals of the Srpska Open after a 6(4)-7, 6-3, 6-2 win over Luca van Assche. He last won the Serbia Open back in 2011, following a victory at the inaugural edition in 2009.

