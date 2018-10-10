Federer reveals decision on Grand Slam future

Jamie Davies FOLLOW ANALYST News 60 // 10 Oct 2018, 23:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Federer is currently competing at the ATP Shanghai Masters

Tennis legend Roger Federer has shared some news on his future at competing in Grand Slams.

Federer is one of the most decorated tennis players of all time including his record of 20 Grand Slams, three ahead of Rafael Nadal and six ahead of Novak Djokovic and Pete Sampras.

At the age of 37, the former world number one is still competing at the top level of men's tennis and still winning titles like no tomorrow including one or two majors from time to time.

Federer proved that age is just a number back at the 2017 Australian Open when he defeated Rafael Nadal in the final to win his first major in the space of five years.

The Swiss maestro would then go and add a record breaking 8th Wimbledon title before retaining the Australian Open back in January.

Federer then returned to the top of the rankings in February to complete an amazing comeback to the sport after many thought his best was in the past.

At some point in the future Federer will hang up his racquet and headband and it will surely be one of the saddest days in the sport's history.

There has been glimpses over the last few weeks where Federer has struggled to compete.

The US Open saw the man from Basel go out in the fourth round to John Millman in four sets.

And on Wednesday at the ATP Shanghai Masters, Federer had a scare against World No. 22 Daniil Medvedev by having to defeat the Russian in maximum sets, as the Swiss looked rusty in his performance.

Federer fought a tough win over Medvedev on Wednesday

On Tuesday, Federer revealed his plans for future Grand Slams and that he has no intentions of competing in doubles ever again.

This announcement comes just weeks after teaming up with Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev in the Laver Cup that took place in Chicago.

It was a dream partnership of Federer and Djokovic but the pair lost their match at Laver Cup

The last time Federer competed in doubles on the ATP World Tour was at the Indian Wells Masters in 2015 which saw him go out in the opening round.

The 20 time Grand Slam winner's finest moment in doubles tennis was when Federer teamed up with Stanislas Wawrinka to win gold at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

Federer's first and only Olympic gold medal

When asked at Tuesday's press conference as build-up to his match against Medvedev, Federer made it very clear that he wants to just focus on singles tennis.

"Not anymore. I used to. Yeah. I just don't think I can,” Federer said when quizzed on his future in doubles.

“I could, I guess, but I don't think my team would want that. I don't think my body would want that."

It is an understandable decision by Federer especially when his name is not a regular on the doubles scene.

No one knows how many years are left in the Federer tennis tank but one thing is for sure, the maestro is not saying goodbye to the sport just yet.

Has Federer made the right decision on his Grand Slam future? Comment below...

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Tennis News, Results, Rankings, and Schedule