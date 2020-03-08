Federer's 5 standalone Masters 1000 records

Federer hoists aloft his 2019 Miami Masters title.

Roger Federer is one of the most successful players in men's tennis. The all-time leader in Grand Slam titles (20), and Grand Slam match wins (362), Federer has been the microcosm of sustained excellence and longevity during the course of his stellar 22-year professional career.

His effortless silken style of play and his gorgeous one-handed backhand - a rarity in the modern game- are embodiments of poetry in motion. If only tennis had ever awarded points for aesthetics!

The only player to lift 10 titles at a tournament on multiple surfaces (Halle - grass, Basel - hardcourt), Federer narrowly failed to become the oldest player in the Open Era to lift a Grand Slam title when he squandered two consecutive championship points on serve in the 2019 Wimbledon final to go down to Novak Djokovic in a historic first-ever final at the grasscourt major to feature a fifth-set tiebreak.

Once the all-time Masters 1000 title and match wins leader before his good friend and arch nemesis Rafael Nadal surpassed him in both categories, Federer has an enviable Masters 1000 resume. On that note, let us have a look at the Swiss maestro's 5 standalone records in the tournament series which was first introduced in 1990.

#1. Most appearances

Federer greets Zverev following his defeat to the young German in the 2019 Shanghai Masters.

Federer has the most Masters 1000 appearances (136) of any player to have appeared in the tournament category.

Making his 136th Masters 1000 appearance at the 2019 Shanghai Masters, Federer saved multiple set points in the second set to avert a straight-set defeat before losing to young German Alexander Zverev.

#2. Oldest player to win a Masters 1000 title

Federer is all smiles after winning his 4th Miami title in 2019.

Federer dethroned defending champion John Isner in straight sets in the 2019 Miami Masters final to become the oldest player to lift a Masters 1000 title.

Earlier in the tournament, the then 37-year-old Federer outgunned the young Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the semifinals to become the first player to play 50 Masters 1000 finals - a milestone that would be emulated later in the season by his Big 3 peers Nadal (2019 Rome) and Djokovic (2019 Paris-Bercy).

