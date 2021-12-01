Fernando Verdasco says Novak Djokovic-Daniil Medvedev clash in Davis Cup Finals would be "incredible", claims he is "happy" Serbia qualified at Spain's expense

During a recent interview with Vamos de Movistar, Fernando Verdasco said he would like to see Novak Djokovic's Serbia take on Daniil Medvedev's Russia in the summit clash of the 2021 Davis Cup Finals.

Verdasco, who is the tournament director, also stressed that he was not bothered about Serbia qualifying for the last eight at the expense of his home country, Spain.

Djokovic's Serbia sealed their spot in the last eight on Sunday after Russia defeated Spain. The Balkan nation qualified as one of the two best second-placed teams and will take on Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

As per the draw, Serbia and Russia cannot meet each other until the final. If that ends up happening, it will be an "incredible" matchup, according to Verdasco.

"Obviously it would be an incredible playoff (in the final) in case both come to face each other, especially because of that confrontation between Djokovic and Medvedev," Fernando Verdasco said. "Very excited about these days that have passed, I had a great time and I am enjoying it a lot."

Spain ended up losing seven sets in the group stages of the Davis Cup Finals, one more than Serbia. That proved to be the decisive factor in the end, leading to the host nation's exit.

Verdasco lamented his country's exit, but was quick to point out that he cannot be biased since he is also the director of the tournament.

"It was a shame for the defeat, we only had one set to qualify for quarterfinals. Of course: as Davis Cup director this year, as I said before starting the tournament, I want Spain to win as a Spaniard that I am, but I am also the director of the rest of the teams," Verdasco said.

Verdasco believes Spain's exit is not all bad news as it allowed Serbia, and more importantly, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, to stay alive in the event.

"If I see it from the most impartial point of view possible, within the sadness of losing Spain you have to be happy that the team that replaces you is Serbia, with the #1 in the world, Djokovic. We are left with the pain that Spain has not been able to move to the quarterfinals, yes, but at least we are going to have Djokovic and the Serbian team in those quarterfinals," said the Madrid native.

Novak Djokovic's Serbia will take on Alexander Bublik's Kazakhstan on Wednesday

Alexander Bublik and Novak Djokovic could face each other

Novak Djokovic's Serbia will square off against Kazakhstan in the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals on Wednesday. Alexander Bublik is the Asian side's highest-ranked player and will likely face Djokovic at some point during the tie.

Bublik will be accompanied by Mikhail Kukushkin, Dmitry Popko, Aleksandr Nedovyesov, and Andrey Golubev.

The winner of the fixture will take on Croatia in the semifinals on Friday.

