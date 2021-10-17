Filip Krajinovic says Novak Djokovic will play 2021 Davis Cup Finals

Novak Djokovic is set to return to action this season, with compatriot Filip Krajinovic confirming the World No. 1's presence at the Davis Cup Finals. During an interview with Serbian daily Blic, Krajinovic stressed the Serbian team is eager to get their hands on the title, especially since Novak Djokovic will be present.

Djokovic was last seen in action at the US Open, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev in the final. Since then, the Serb has taken a short break from the tour, which is understandable given his severe workload in recent months.

The 2021 Davis Cup Finals are scheduled to take place from November 25- December 5 and will be hosted by three nations. Djokovic will hope to pull off a repeat of his heroics from 2010 when he helped his country win its maiden Davis Cup title.

Speaking to Blic, Krajinovic said Serbia would field a full-strength team, including the World No. 1, at the Davis Cup Finals.

“I would like to use the next three tournaments to raise my game before the Davis Cup," Krajinovic said. “We are going there with all the best players, so our goal is to lift the trophy, just like we did in 2010. Novak is with us, so we are surely not going there to lose. We made an agreement to play, all of us, we are eager to get that trophy."

Djokovic is likely to play in other events before the Davis Cup, but he is yet to confirm his schedule for the remainder of the season.

"Novak Djokovic is on our side, and we are going there to win" - Filip Krajinovic

The Serbian team pose with their 2010 Davis Cup title

Novak Djokovic's Serbia have been drawn in the same group as Germany and Austria, with only team guaranteed a spot in the quarterfinals. Serbia's chances will be significantly boosted by the fact that Germany and Austria will miss the services of star players Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem respectively.

Filip Krajinovic reckons Germany and Austria will be "significantly" weaker without Zverev and Thiem, while Serbia, with Novak Djokovic, will have their strongest lineup.

“Without them (Zverev and Thiem), it is clear that Germany and Austria are significantly weaker, and we have our best possible line-up. The world No 1 is on our side and we are going there to win," Krajinovic said. "Usually, the success with the national team boosts our individual careers as well, so we are hoping that is going to be the case again now, before the 2022 season."

