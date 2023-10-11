"Found a familiar face" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to finding trading card of his wife

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, was ecstatic after finding a NetPro trading card of his wife.

Alexis Ohanian is an avid collector of sports trading cards and has a vast collection which prominently features his wife and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams. It is also a hobby which he enjoys along with their daughter, Olympia.

Ohanian recently took to social media to share a video of himself opening a fresh pack of NetPro cards. He was delighted to discover a card featuring his wife, Serena Williams, in impeccable condition.

"Found a familiar face in my break this morning," Ohanian posted.

"Got fitted for a proper costume" - Alexis Ohanian reveals his attire for daughter Olympia's ballet recital

Alexis Ohanian recently revealed the costume he will be wearing for his daughter Olympia's ballet recital, in which he will be participating.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion and the tech entrepreneur welcomed their first daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on September 1, 2017. As a tribute to Williams winning the 2017 Australian Open while she was eight weeks pregnant, the couple cleverly chose to give their daughter the initials AO for her name.

Ohanian has a penchant for sharing delightful pictures of himself and his daughter Olympia, spending precious moments together on his personal social media accounts. This father-daughter duo not only share a strong bond but also enjoy pursuing similar interests. Ohanian frequently posts pictures of their engaging activities, ranging from drawing and baking to playing video games, jet skiing, and even fishing.

Ohanian, who actively participates in Olympia's extracurricular activities, had previously expressed his willingness to volunteer for her upcoming ballet recital. He had also accompanied her to their first rehearsal, preparing for the performance.

Recently, Alexis Ohanian took to social media to share an update. He revealed that he had his costume fitted for Olympia's ballet recital.

"Got fitted for a proper costume for Olympia's ballet," Ohanian posted on X (formerly Twitter).

