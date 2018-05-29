French Open 2018: Yuki Bhambri vs Ruben Bemelmans first round telecast, live streaming, date, start time and where to watch online

Everything you need to know about Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna's respective first round matches on Tuesday

Yuki Bhambri

India’s top ranked tennis ace, Yuki Bhambri will begin his campaign at the French Open 2018 on Tuesday. The World No. 94 faces the 111th ranked Ruben Bemelmans for a place in the second round of the claycourt Major.

The Belgian player got through to the main draw as a lucky loser after Bhambri’s original first round opponent, Yen-Hsun Lu withdrew. Bemelmans and Bhambri have faced each other only once before at the New Delhi Challenger in 2015. It was the Indian, who managed to hold his nerves to eke out a thrilling three-set win over the Belgian in that hardcourt encounter.

This will, of course, be the first meeting between the two on clay. While Bemelmans has played three rounds in qualifying and has got pretty much used to the Roland Garros terre battue, the same cannot be said for the Indian.

The former junior Australian Open champion did not play any tournament on the red dirt before coming to Paris. He secured a last minute direct entry into the main draw after winning the Chinese Taipei Challenger last month.

That said, Bhambri has been playing some of the best tennis of his career for the past few months and has much more belief in his game now. He would surely look to bring that confidence into his first round duel with Bemelmans.

Bopanna also in action

Also, in action will be the top ranked men’s doubles player from India, Rohan Bopanna. He and Edouard Roger-Vasselin are seeded 13th this time and they face the young American combine of Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe.

The Indo-French duo started the clay season on a high note, reaching the semi-finals in Monte Carlo and the quarter-finals in Barcelona. Since then, however, they lost their footing and slipped on the clay of Madrid, Rome and Lyon, managing to win a grand total of one match in three tournaments.

They will hope to rebound from that and get off to a good start in Paris.

Here's all the information you need to know:

Tournament name: French Open 2018

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris

Date: Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Round: First

Matches involving Indians:

Singles -

Yuki Bhambri vs Ruben Bemelmans on Court 8 at approx 4.30-5pm IST

Doubles -

(13) Rohan Bopanna & Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Taylor Fritz & Frances Tiafoe on Court 4 at approx 5.30-6pm IST

Broadcast: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 HD

Livestream: Star Sports Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda