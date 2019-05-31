×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

French Open 2019: Federer advances to the fourth round with a win over Ruud

S. A. Harish Rajaraman
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
5   //    31 May 2019, 23:02 IST

Roger Federer in action
Roger Federer in action

It was Federer’s 400th Singles Grand Slam appearance. On the other hand, hitting the ball cleanly and firmly, looking strong off both wings, it was a steady start for the 20-year-old Casper Ruud in his third round match against Roger Federer at this year’s French Open.

In fact, Ruud was playing so well on Suzanne-Lenglen Court that anybody would have thought that at least the first set was going to be a tight contest. But great players give their opponents hardly any margin for error, and Federer is undoubtedly, one of the greatest. It is this ability that separates the Big Three from the other players on tour in modern day tennis.

At 3-3, 30-30, Ruud's backhand slice was long, and it gave Federer an opportunity to break, which the Swiss converted as he guided a backhand down-the-line passing shot. Though the world number three had to dig deep the very next game for a service hold to consolidate the break, his precisely-crafted service returns gave Ruud no room to create angles on the court and the Norwegian was promptly broken for a second time. Federer won the first set 6-3.

After watching the first 6 games of the first set, Federer's fans would have wondered if he could match Ruud's baseline power and speed. However, just nine minutes into the 2nd set, Federer started hitting the ball at will, with power and precision, as he raced to a 3-0 lead.

Casper Ruud would have realized that mere firepower was not enough to trouble the 2009 French Open champion. In 27 minutes, the second set was Federer's. Breaking his opponent twice, saving a break point on his own serve, the Swiss ran away with the second set 6-1. With 87% of first serve points won, the world number three was in total command.

Ruud showed glimpses of his brilliance in his 3rd round match against Roger Federer at the French Open
Ruud showed glimpses of his brilliance in his 3rd round match against Roger Federer at the French Open

Advertisement

In the third set, things did turn in Ruud's favour when Federer played an error-strewn game and lost his serve. But the young Ruud failed to consolidate the break. With due respect to the service clock that keeps the players on their toes, maybe the Norwegian should have taken his time between points.

Maybe Ruud, a self-proclaimed Nadal fan, lacked that variety -- the occasional drop shot or a sudden approach to the net which might have been unsettling for the 20-time Grand Slam champion, a variety which his favourite tennis player Nadal has developed on the tour himself, over the years. Federer's all-round ability allowed Ruud to neither recover nor take his chances in the match.

As it turned out, the 64-minute third set had to be decided by a tie-break. Both players conceded mini-breaks and got back on track, on serve. Three cracking forehands by Ruud erased as many match points for Federer.

Federer beat Casper Ruud in style, at the 2019 French Open
Federer beat Casper Ruud in style, at the 2019 French Open

But the young Norwegian double-faulted to gift Federer his 4th match point which the Swiss maestro converted with a forehand smash. Federer conquered his young challenger 6-3, 6-1, 7-6(8) in just over 2 hours on Suzanne-Lenglen Court to advance to the Round of 16. 

Federer’s movement and court position were simply excellent throughout the encounter. If the Swiss peaks at the right time playing his own brand of claycourt tennis, he might as well be a threat as the tournament heads to the second week.

Tags:
Roland Garros 2019 Roger Federer Casper Ruud
Advertisement
French Open 2019: Roger Federer vs Casper Ruud third round - Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Roger Federer's expected route to the title
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Roger Federer vs Oscar Otte, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Roger Federer vs Oscar Otte second round - Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
French Open Flashback: Roger Federer's journey to the title in 2009
RELATED STORY
Rafael Nadal at 2019 French Open: Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Vekic routs Bencic in straight sets to enter fourth round
RELATED STORY
5 Rising Stars of French Open 2019
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Stan Wawrinka Vs Grigor Dimitrov, Round 3, preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Kei Nishikori Vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Round of 64, preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us