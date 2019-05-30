×
French Open 2019: Roger Federer vs Casper Ruud third round - Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more

Shruti Sinha
ANALYST
Preview
10   //    30 May 2019, 23:24 IST

Roger Federer
Roger Federer


When Roger Federer made his French Open debut in 1999, a certain Christian Ruud was in the draw. Now on his 15th trip to the third round of the very same Slam, the soon-to-be 38-year-old will face Christian's 20-year-old son, Casper Ruud.

If anything, this little fact further demonstrates the Swiss maestro's longevity and most importantly, his hunger for success even at this age when most of his peers have hung up their racquets.

Back at the Parisian Major for the first time since 2015, the 2009 champion has shown no signs of the leg injury that necessitated his withdrawal from the quarter-finals of the Rome Masters where he was supposed to take on the fast-rising Stefanos Tsitsipas. The break did him a world of good as evidenced by his smooth performance in the first couple of rounds of the French Open so far.

However, his third round is expected to be slightly tougher, considering the way the 20-year-old Ruud has been gaining in confidence over the last few weeks. Now at a career-high ranking of 63, the Oslo resident entered this tournament following a runner-up showing at Houston and 4 match wins in Rome from the qualifying stages.

It should motivate him to force Federer to work harder when he meets the 20-time Grand Slam champion on Friday but the former World No. 1 undoubtedly knows when to raise his level and make his winning shots.

Here is all you need to know about the French Open 2019:

Tournament name: Roland Garros 2019

Date: May 27-June 9, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Paris

Surface: Clay

Time: (3) Roger Federer vs Casper Ruud at approx 5pm IST on Court Suzanne Lenglen on May 31, 2019

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the USA?

Tennis Channel and NBC Sports will show the French Open 2019 live in the USA.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in the UK & Europe? 

ITV4 will show the French Open 2019 live in the UK.

Where to watch the French Open 2019 in India?

In India, the French Open 2019 will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the French Open 2019

French Open 2019 Live Stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be shown live on hotstar.com.

French Open 2019 News, Updates, Schedule, Results and more on Sportskeeda

Tags:
Roland Garros 2019 Roger Federer Casper Ruud
