French Open 2022: Best first-round matches ft. Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Musetti & more

Top names have begun arriving in Paris as the tennis fraternity's focus shifts to the Roland Garros Stadium for the season's next Grand Slam. This year's field is led by top seeds and former winners Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek. Women's singles defending champion Barbora Krejickova and Rafael Nadal also feature.

The 2022 French Open draw, which was announced on Thursday, has thrown up quite a few eye-catching first-round matches. Here, we take a look at some of the matches that cannot be missed.

# Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Musetti

Stefanos Tsitispas at the 2021 French Open

Stefanos Tsitispas will enter the 2022 French Open as a firm contender for the trophy, but he won't have it easy at the start. The Greek will open his campaign against a tricky opponent in the form of talented youngster Lorenzo Musetti.

The Italian is in decent form, having scored wins over the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Dan Evans on clay this year. That said, his results do not quite match up to Tsitsipas' two ATP Masters 1000 finals. The Greek has beaten Musetti twice in as many meetings.

# Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova

Naomi Osaka will have a shot at avenging her loss to Amanda Anisimova in Melbourne

Naomi Osaka suffered a third-round exit at the 2022 Australian Open after losing out to an inspired Amanda Anisimova. Having drawn the American again in the first round here in Paris, the former World No. 1 now has a chance at exacting revenge.

Both women possess similarly power-packed games built around huge groundstrokes. While Osaka has had the more illustrious career of the two, it is Anisimova who boasts of a better past record at Roland Garros. If she can maintain the level that she has shown in the lead-up, the former semifinalist could well pull off another upset against Osaka.

# Garbine Muguruza vs Kaia Kanepi

Garbine Muguruza at the 2020 French Open

Garbine Muguruza will open her 2022 French Open campaign against an evergreen threat in the form of Kaia Kanepi, who is fresh off a semi-final run at the WTA 125k warm-up event in Paris.

The big-hitting Estonian completed her set of Grand Slam quarterfinals in Melbourne this year and continues to break new ground even at the age of 36. Her powerful, top spin-heavy forehand could prove to be a huge asset on clay. Add Muguruza's dismal form in 2022 to the equation and this match-up starts reading ominously for the 2016 winner.

# Casper Ruud vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga announced his decision to retire after the 2022 French Open earlier this year. The Frenchman, who has reached the tournament semifinals twice, will need to find his best tennis if he wishes to extend his stay past the first round as he takes on claycourt maverick Casper Ruud right out of the gates.

Tsonga comes into the tournament having played only three matches on clay this year. The big-serving Frenchman has played intermittently over the last few years due to injuries, but still possesses enough firepower to give Rudd something to think about.

# Ons Jabeur vs Magda Linette

Ons Jabeur at the 2022 Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022

One of the most in-form players on the WTA tour, Ons Jabeur, is slated to play Magda Linette in another enticing opening-round match at the 2022 French Open. Fresh off a WTA 1000 title in Madrid and finals showing in Rome, the Tunisian will be riding a wave of momentum.

Jabeur, however, will still need to be wary of Linette, who has put together a string of decent results at the WTA 500, 250 and 125k levels. The Pole is yet to beat Jabeur in a completed match, but possesses a tenacious game.

Linette has wins over the likes of Leylah Fernandez and Kaia Kanepi as well as a WTA 500 doubles clay title in the last couple of months, which should give her a measure of confidence heading into the encounter.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala