French Open 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (15) Diego Schwartzman

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 29 May 2022.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman preview

Djokovic at the 2022 French Open - Day Six

World No.1 Novak Djokovic and Diego Schwartzman will lock horns in the fourth round of the French Open on Sunday.

Djokovic is one of the favourites to win the French Open. He finished his preparations with a strong week in Italy, capturing his sixth Rome Masters 1000 title without dropping a set and commenced his quest to defend his crown in Paris.

Djokovic is yet to drop a set at Roland Garros this year, winning comfortably over Yoshihito Nishihoka, Alex Molcan and Aljaz Bedene.

The two-time French Open champion fired nine aces and 30 winners and held his serve throughout the match in the third round.

Schwartzman has not had the easiest run to the fourth round in Paris. After shaking off a determined Andrey Kuznetsov in his first match, the Argentine was put to the grind by Jaume Munar in the second round.

Schwartzman recovered from a two-set defecit to make an astounding comeback, winning 2-6, 6-7(3) ,6-2, 6-2, 6-2 against the Spaniard to march on to the round of 32.

He faced Monte-Carlo Masters semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov next and cruised past the Bulgarian in straight sets 6-3, 6-1, 6-2.

Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman head-to-head

Djokovic leads the head-to-head 6-0 against Schwartzman. The Serbian won their last match at the Nitto ATP Finals 6-3, 6-2 in 2020.

Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Novak Djokovic -1400 -8.5 (-110) Over 30.5 (-110) Diego Schwartzman +725 +8.5 (-125) Under 30.5 (-130)

Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman prediction

Djokovic has only dropped his serve twice in the tournament but it hasn't cost him yet. The Serb definitely looks to be totally in command of his game. He's been using the kick serve very effectively on the bouncy surface to set up the short ball. To add to that, Djokovic is moving effortlessly on the court, making it very difficult for his opponents to hit a winner.

Schwartzman has made slight adjustments to his game in recent weeks, which seems to be working in his favour. He's finishing points quicker, and has looked solid with his net play.

Djokovic is not letting his opponents get the upper hand in points, standing slightly deeper behind the baseline and pushing his opponents back with his grounstrokes. Schwartzman could trouble him with drop shots and get some free points.

With Schwartzman never winning against the Serb in six previous attempts and Djokovic's form, the defending champion will be the favorite to reach the quarterfinals.

Pick: Djokovic to win in four sets.

