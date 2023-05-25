French Open 2023: 5 favorites to win the men's singles title ft. Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz

The clay season is about to culminate with the season's second Grand Slam, the French Open. The tournament will be held from May 28 to June 11, 2023.

Rafael Nadal, the most decorated player in the history of the French Open, won't be competing this time. His injuries have sidelined him since his exit from the Australian Open in January. Usually the outright favorite to win the title here, his absence leaves the door open for everyone else.

Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka are the only former champions in the draw. The Serb is also the only member of the "Big Four" to compete in Paris. Roger Federer retired last year, while Andy Murray opted to skip the tournament and Nadal is on a hiatus.

The men's game has seen quite a few players prove their mettle on the red dirt over the years. But a few of them remain a cut above the rest. On that note, here are the leading contenders for the 2023 French Open title:

#5 - Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud at the 2022 French Open.

Casper Ruud's well-earned reputation as a clay court specialist took a slight hit this season. While he started his campaign on the red dirt with a title-winning run at the Estoril Open, his next few results were below par given his standards.

Ruud lost in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open. He left the Madrid Open without winning a match as he was suffered a shock defeat to Matteo Arnaldi. The Norwegian bounced back at the Italian Open, where he made it to the semifinals.

Ruud lost to his idol Nadal in last year's French Open final, but the odds of him making it that far this time are low. Nevertheless, given his results on the surface, he remains a contender for the title.

#4 - Holger Rune

Holger Rune at the 2022 French Open.

Holger Rune's rapid ascent to the top of the game has made the world take notice of the youngster. Given his results, he has shown that he has what it takes to be the next big thing.

Rune has been one of the most consistent players during the clay swing. He successfully defended his title at the BMW Open, while reaching the finals in Monte Carlo and Rome. The Danish youngster was a quarterfinalist at last year's French Open.

Rune has improved quite a bit over the past year as evident by his results. As such, his newfound confidence and maturity could help him claim his maiden Grand Slam title in Paris.

#3 - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Italian Open.

Daniil Medvedev's rather poor results on clay and disdain for the surface were no secret. He lost in the first round of the French Open for four straight years before he was able to win a match at the venue. But the Russian is not the one to shy away from a challenge.

Medvedev took those losses in his stride and now finds himself as one of the leading title contenders for the French Open. He concluded the hardcourt swing with four titles and a runner-up finish at the Indian Wells Masters.

Not much was expected from Medvedev during the clay season, but he surprised everyone with his performances. He reached the quarterfinals in Monte Carlo and the fourth round in Madrid.

Medvedev then claimed his maiden title on clay at the Italian Open by defeating Rune in the final. It took him some time to find his footing on the surface, but his newfound love for the red dirt could now fetch him his second Grand Slam title.

#2 - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Madrid Open.

Carlos Alcaraz arrives in Paris as the top seed at a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. He was touted as the next superstar of the sport from a young age and has lived up to the expectations placed on him. The Spaniard has already bagged a Major title and ascended to the top of the rankings.

Following successful title defenses in Barcelona and Madrid, Alcaraz lost in the third round of the Italian Open. It marked the first time he lost prior to the semifinals of a tournament this season. He also won the Argentina Open earlier this year and reached the final of the Rio Open, both claycourt events as well.

Mature beyond his years and with a game to match as well, Alcaraz could very well be the next French Open champion.

#1 - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 French Open.

Novak Djokovic's preparations in the lead-up to the French Open have been less than ideal. He was hampered by an injury which forced him to miss the Madrid Open. His best result over the last few weeks was a quarterfinal finish at the Italian Open.

However, Djokovic is the most decorated player in the draw. Defeating him in a Grand Slam is a challenge not many are able to accomplish. He's aiming to break his tie with Nadal and claim the sole lead in the Grand Slam race by winning his 23rd Major title here.

It'll also help Djokovic complete the Triple Career Grand Slam, becoming the first male player to do so. With history on the line, he's likely to raise his level, as he has shown in the past. With his main rival sidelined, the Serb is the clear frontrunner to go all the way in Paris.

