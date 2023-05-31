French Open 2023: Coco Gauff vs Julia Grabher preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Fixture: (6) Coco Gauff vs Julia Grabher

Date: June 1, 2023

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Coco Gauff vs Julia Grabher preview

Coco Gauff in action at the 2023 French Open.

Sixth seed Coco Gauff will take on Julia Grabher in the second round of the 2023 French Open on Thursday.

Gauff has had a good start to the season, chalking up 20 wins from 28 matches, with the title-winning run at the Auckland Open, being the highlight She also reached the semifinals at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships and quarterfinals at the WTA 1000 Indian Wells.

However, the 20-year-old hasn't been able to find her best form on clay. She entered Paris on the back of early exits at the Stuttgart Open, Madrid Open, and the Italian Open. Despite getting off to a flyer in Rome, she couldn't fend off Czech tennis player Marie Bouzkova in the second round.

Gauff kicked off her Roland Garros campaign with a hard-fought 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 win over Rebeka Masarova.

Julia Grabher at the Mutua Madrid Open.

On the other hand, Julia Grabher has amassed 16 wins from 35 matches, with a runner-up finish at the Morocco Open in Rabat being her best performance in 2023. She also reached the third rounds at the Charleston Open and the Italian Open.

After failing to get through the French Open qualifiers in the last four years, Grabher is making her main draw debut in Paris this season. The 26-year-old World No. 61 secured direct entry into the main draw after she moved up to 19 places in the WTA rankings in 2023.

She began her Paris Major campaign with an impressive 6-2, 6-3 win over Arantxa Rus in the first round.

Coco Gauff vs Julia Grabher head-to-head

Gauff leads Grabher 1-0 in the head-to-head. They two faced off in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, where Gauff emerged victorious.

Coco Gauff vs Julia Grabher odds

Coco Gauff vs Julia Grabher prediction

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Seven Coco Gauff

The clash between Coco Gauff and Julia Grabherin Paris is set to showcase an intriguing battle between two talented players with distinct skill sets.

Although Gauff has struggled to find her rhythm on clay in recent tournaments, her solid start to the season and experience on the big stage makes her a formidable opponent. She displayed resilience in her opening-round win and will be determined to build on that momentum.

Grabher has had a steady season and showed promise with her runner-up finish at the Morocco Open. Making her main draw debut at the French Open, she will be motivated to prove herself on the grand stage.

Gauff's superior form and higher ranking give her an edge in this matchup. Her aggressive style of play, agility, and powerful groundstrokes can trouble any opponent on the women's tour.

Grabher brings her own set of skills to the match. The Austrian is known for her consistency, intelligent shot selection, and ability to construct points strategically.

Ultimately, the outcome of the match will hinge on who can impose their game plan more effectively and maintain their composure under pressure. If Grabher starts well, she could cause problems for Gauff. However, the American remains well placed to come out on top and secure her place in the third round.

Pick: Gauff to win in three sets.

