French Open 2023 Day 5: Women's singles predictions ft. Ons Jabeur vs Oceane Dodin

Day 5 of the 2023 French Open will see the second round of the women's singles tournament continue. Top seed Iga Swiatek will look to move a step further in her title defense as she takes on Claire Liu while Coco Gauff will face Julia Grabher.

Elena Rybakina will take on Linda Noskova while Ons Jabeur will square off against Oceane Dodin. The likes of Bianca Andreescu, Madison Keys and Beatriz Haddad Maia will also be in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the predictions for some of the women's singles matches on Day 5 of the French Open:

#1. Ons Jabeur vs Oceane Dodin

Seventh seed Ons Jabeur will face Oceane Dodin in the second round of the French Open. It will be the very first meeting between the two.

Jabeur booked her place in the second round of the French Open with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Lucia Bronzetti while Dodin came back from a set down to defeat her compatriot Selena Janicijevic, 0-6, 6-2, 6-1

The Tunisian has won 12 out of 18 matches so far this season, while Dodin has won just one out of two main-draw fixtures.

Jabeur will enter the match as the favorite to win and should be able to get the better of the Frenchwoman to reach the third round of the French Open.

Predicted Winner: Ons Jabeur.

#2. Madison Keys vs Kayla Day

20th seed Madison Keys will take on compatriot Kayla Day in the second round of the French Open. It will be the second meeting between the two, with Keys winning their previous clash 6-1, 6-1, in the second round of the 2016 US Open.

Keys won her opening match at the French Open 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 against Kaia Kanepi while Day beat Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 6-1, after emerging from qualifying. Keys has won 16 out of 23 matches so far this season while Day has triumphed in one out of two main-draw fixtures on the WTA Tour.

The 28-year-old American should be able to come out on top given her superior experience on the WTA Tour.

Predicted Winner: Madison Keys.

#3. Bianca Andreescu vs Emma Navarro

Bianca Andreescu will take on Emma Navarro in the second round of the French Open. It will be the very first meeting between the two.

Andreescu booked her place in the second round of the clay-court Major with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over 18th seed Victoria Azarenka while Navarro triumphed 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 over Erika Andreeva. The Canadian has won ten out of 19 matches so far this season while Navarro has come out on top in five out of ten WTA Tour main-draw fixtures.

Andreescu will be brimming with confidence after her win over Azarenka and should be able to defeat Navarro to reach the third round of the French Open.

Predicted Winner: Bianca Andreescu.

#4. Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Diana Shnaider

14th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia will take on Diana Shnaider in the second round of the French Open. It will be the very first encounter between the two.

Haddad Maia reached the second round of the clay-court Major by thrashing Tatjana Maria 6-0, 6-1, while Shnaider beat Rebecca Marino 6-3, 7-5. The Brazilian has won 17 out of 27 matches so far this season while the Russian has triumphed in four out of seven main-draw fixtures in 2023.

Haddad Maia will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite to win and should be able to come out on top without much trouble.

Predicted Winner: Beatriz Haddad Maia.

