French Open 2023: Holger Rune vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Fixture: (6) Holger Rune vs (23) Francisco Cerundolo

Date: Monday, June 5

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Holger Rune vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

Holger Rune is into the fourth round at French Open 2023

In a captivating fourth-round matchup at the French Open 2023, the 6th seed Holger Rune is set to square off against the 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo.

Rune, a young Danish talent, started his French Open campaign on a high note, outlasting Christopher Eubanks with scorelines of 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2. In his second round, he advanced without swinging his racket, receiving a walkover from Gael Monfils.

Rune carried his momentum into the third round, dispatching Genaro Alberto Olivieri in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3. Displaying exceptional form, Rune enters this matchup with confidence.

Meanwhile, Cerundolo, the Argentine sensation, has been equally impressive. He kicked off his Roland Garros campaign with a four-set triumph over Jaume Munar, battling to a 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 win. His second-round match saw him overpower Yannick Hanfmann with a clean 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

The real upset came in the third round, where he stunned the 9th seed, Taylor Fritz, emerging victorious with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 scoreline. Cerundolo is demonstrating his capacity to challenge higher-ranked opponents, making this upcoming clash even more intriguing.

Rune, known for his aggressive baseline play, is backed by his solid clay-court campaign this year. On the other hand, Cerundolo, noted for his strength on clay and his resilient spirit, will look to continue his impressive run.

Rune seeks to leverage his powerful forehand, while Cerundolo will rely on his consistency and tactical acumen. With both players showing strong form, this fourth-round encounter promises to be an intense battle filled with captivating tennis.

Holger Rune vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

Holger Rune and Francisco Cerundolo are set for their second showdown in the fourth round of the French Open 2023. Their head-to-head record currently stands at 1-0 in favor of Cerundolo, who clinched their only previous encounter at the Manerbio Challenger in 2019 with a decisive scoreline of 7-6 (7-4), 6-0.

Holger Rune vs Francisco Cerundolo odds

Player Money Line Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune Francisco Cerundolo

All odds as per BETMGM

Holger Rune vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

Francisco Cerundolo after his third round win against Taylor Fritz

As the French Open 2023 advances into the fourth round, all eyes will be on the thrilling contest between sixth seed Holger Rune and 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo. While both players have shown commendable prowess on clay, Rune's stellar performance this season gives him a slight advantage.

Rune's path to this pivotal match has been marked by impressive victories, particularly his straight-sets win over Genaro Alberto Olivieri, showcasing his readiness to face Cerundolo.

Despite a defeat to Cerundolo in their previous encounter at the 2019 Manerbio Challenger, Rune has exhibited considerable development in his game since.

Cerundolo, on the other hand, has had a solid season but has shown some cracks in his armor. His grit will indeed be tested against Rune's aggressive baseline play.

With Rune's current form and Cerundolo's consistency in consideration, the Dane's powerful forehand and strong serve might give him an edge in this encounter. Overall, Rune enters this match as the favorite.

Prediction: Holger Rune to win in four sets.

