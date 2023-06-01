French Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Wang Xinyu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Wang Xinyu
Date: Saturday, June 3
Tournament: French Open 2023
Round: Third round (Round of 32)
Venue: Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: €49,600,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten
Iga Swiatek vs Wang Xinyu preview
Top seed Iga Swiatek takes on China's Wang Xinyu for a place in the second week of the French Open.
In a dominating second-round performance, the World No. 1 celebrated her 22nd birthday in style and conceded just four games against the 102nd-ranked Claire Liu.
Swiatek started like a house on fire, bursting to a double-break 3-0 lead, but her opponent pulled level at 3-3. However, a break for 4-3 sufficed as she took the opener 6-4. The second set was one-way traffic for the World No. 1, who broke serve thrice to wrap up the set 6-0 and bring up her 30th win of the season. She improved to 3-0 against Liu with the victory, including 2-0 this year.
The Pole is level with Elena Rybakina and only one behind tour leader Aryna Sabalenka (31). Swiatek is now 23-2 (92%) at Roland Garros, the best Open Era record at the tournament, behind Chris Evert (92.3%) and Margaret Court (95%).
Meanwhile, the 80th-ranked Xinyu beat Rebecca Peterson in straight sets to improve to 16-14 on the season. The 21-year-old is now 2-1 at the tournament, having lost in the first round last year.
This is Xinyu's first foray into the third round of a Grand Slam, coming in her seventh appearance -- second at Roland Garros.
Iga Swiatek vs Wang Xinyu head-to-head
This is their first meeting on tour and their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0. However, the two have met twice previously in the juniors, with Swiatek winning both clashes.
Iga Swiatek vs Wang Xinyu odds
The odds will be updated when they release.
Iga Swiatek vs Wang Xinyu prediction
Both Swiatek and Xinyu are quintessentially baseliners, but the difference in their game styles end there.
World No. 1 Swiatek is a returner par excellence, explaining her dominance in the tour, especially on clay, where she's a doyen. Xinyu, meanwhile, has more modest weapons.
Swiatek is producing Rafael Nadal-esque numbers at Roland Garros so far, having lost only twice in 25 matches. She's a huge favourite to go all the way and should have no problems seeing off Xinyu. Another lopsided win is on the cards.
Pick: Swiatek in straight sets