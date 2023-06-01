French Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Wang Xinyu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Wang Xinyu

Date: Saturday, June 3

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Iga Swiatek vs Wang Xinyu preview

Swiatek is through to the third round.

Top seed Iga Swiatek takes on China's Wang Xinyu for a place in the second week of the French Open.

In a dominating second-round performance, the World No. 1 celebrated her 22nd birthday in style and conceded just four games against the 102nd-ranked Claire Liu.

Swiatek started like a house on fire, bursting to a double-break 3-0 lead, but her opponent pulled level at 3-3. However, a break for 4-3 sufficed as she took the opener 6-4. The second set was one-way traffic for the World No. 1, who broke serve thrice to wrap up the set 6-0 and bring up her 30th win of the season. She improved to 3-0 against Liu with the victory, including 2-0 this year.

The Pole is level with Elena Rybakina and only one behind tour leader Aryna Sabalenka (31). Swiatek is now 23-2 (92%) at Roland Garros, the best Open Era record at the tournament, behind Chris Evert (92.3%) and Margaret Court (95%).

Meanwhile, the 80th-ranked Xinyu beat Rebecca Peterson in straight sets to improve to 16-14 on the season. The 21-year-old is now 2-1 at the tournament, having lost in the first round last year.

This is Xinyu's first foray into the third round of a Grand Slam, coming in her seventh appearance -- second at Roland Garros.

Iga Swiatek vs Wang Xinyu head-to-head

This is their first meeting on tour and their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0. However, the two have met twice previously in the juniors, with Swiatek winning both clashes.

Iga Swiatek vs Wang Xinyu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Iga Swiatek Wang Xinyu

The odds will be updated when they release.

Iga Swiatek vs Wang Xinyu prediction

Xinyu is into the third round at a Major for the first time.

Both Swiatek and Xinyu are quintessentially baseliners, but the difference in their game styles end there.

World No. 1 Swiatek is a returner par excellence, explaining her dominance in the tour, especially on clay, where she's a doyen. Xinyu, meanwhile, has more modest weapons.

Swiatek is producing Rafael Nadal-esque numbers at Roland Garros so far, having lost only twice in 25 matches. She's a huge favourite to go all the way and should have no problems seeing off Xinyu. Another lopsided win is on the cards.

Pick: Swiatek in straight sets

Poll : 0 votes