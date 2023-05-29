French Open 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier review, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Fixture: (8) Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier

Date: Wednesday, May 31

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier prediction

Sinner is into the second round at Roland Garros.

Eighth seed Jannik Sinner will lock horns with the unseeded Daniel Altmaier as he eyes a place in the French Open third round.

World No. 9 Sinner meant business in his Roland Garros opener against Frenchman Alexandre Muller, dropping just six games to storm into the second round.

The 21-year-old started like a house on fire, dropping just one game in a lopsided opener. He faced sterner resistance in the second set, where he raised his level to take a commanding two-set lead. Sinner replicated his first-set dominance, mirroring the same scoreline, to bring up his 29th win of the season.

The Italian put in a dominant performance, blasting 30 winners and saving two break points to bring up victory on Court Philippe Chatrier as he improved to 11-3 at Roland Garros.

Meanwhile, the 79th-ranked Altmaier downed Switzerland's Marc Andrea Huesler in straight sets for only his sixth win in 16 matches this year. Altmaier reached a quarterfinal on clay this season (Madrid) and also won the Sarasota Challenger.

The German is now 4-2 at Roland Garros, with all three of his previous wins coming three years ago. Altmaier lost in the opening round last year.

Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier head-to-head

Sinner won his lone meeting with Altmaier in the US Open first round last year. The pair will meet on clay for the first time.

Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier odds

Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier prediction

Altmaier is into the second round.

Both Sinner and Altmaier are quintessentially baseliners, in other aspects, though, they are quite different.

Sinner is a formidable all-court player and has an impressive arsenal: powerful serve, strong hitting off either flank, and elite movement. He has a good record on clay, going 43-19, and winning one title.

Meanwhile, Altmaier has more modest attributes and is only 15-20 on the surface. Five of those wins have come this year, including three at Madrid, where he reached the last four.

However, considering the gulf in pedigree and experience between the two players, the Monte-Carlo semifinalist should reign supreme.

Pick: Sinner in straight sets

