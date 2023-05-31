French Open 2023: Karen Khachanov vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Karen Khachanov vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Date: Friday, June 2

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Karen Khachanov vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Khachanov is into the third round.

Eleventh seed Karen Khachanov takes on Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in the third round of the French Open.

World No. 11 Khachanov beat qualifier Radu Albot in straight sets to ease into the Round of 16. The Russian took the opener for the loss of just three games, and his domination continued in the next two sets.

Khachanov would drop only six more games in the remainder of the match as he improved to 21-10 on the season and 19-6 at Roland Garros, where he has reached at least the fourth round five times, including last year.

Meanwhile, the 108th-ranked Kokkinakis continued his impressive Roland Garros debut by upsetting 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka in a humdinger. The Australian made a slow start, dropping the opener for the loss of three games.

Kokkinakis stormed back into the contest, taking the next two sets, before Wawrinka forced a decider by taking the fourth set on a tiebreak. The Australian surged to a 4-0 lead in the fifth before serving out victory in the ninth game after squandering a 40-0 advantage.

Having struck an impressive 51 winners and converting five of 14 break points, Kokkinakis improved to 11-8 on the season and remains perfect after two matches at Roland Garros.

Karen Khachanov vs Thanasi Kokkinakis head-to-head

Khachanov won his lone meeting with Kokkinkis on clay in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters five years ago.

Karen Khachanov vs Thanasi Kokkinakis odds

Karen Khachanov vs Thanasi Kokkinakis prediction

Kokkinakis is 2-0 at Roland Garros.

Both Khachanov and Kokkinakis look to dominate opponents from the back of the court and have similar game styles. Both serve big, hit powerfully off either flank and move well.

However, the Russian takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on clay - more specifically at Roland Garros - where he has made the Round of 16 five times.

Khachanov is 58-44 on clay, while Kokkinakis is only 7-11. The Australian will be buoyed by his win over Wawrinka, but fatigue could be a factor after his exertions over the Swiss. Expect Khachanov to extend his perfect record against Kokkinakis.

Pick: Khachanov in four sets

