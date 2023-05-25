French Open 2023: Men's singles draw analysis, preview and prediction ft. potential SF between Novak Djokovic & Carlos Alcaraz

The men's singles draw for the upcoming 2023 French Open was announced on Thursday, May 25.

Carlos Alcaraz will lead the field - for the first time at a Grand Slam. Daniil Medvedev - fresh off his first singles title on clay in Rome - will be the second seed. Twenty-two time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic and last year's runner-up Casper Ruud round out the top four seeds.

Without further ado, here's a look at a quarter-wise analysis of the draw, the top four seeded players and dark horse in each quarter and the expected quarterfinal at the 2023 French Open. Let's get started:

First Quarter: Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas on collision course

Seeded players: (1) Carlos Alcaraz, (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas, (10) Felix Auger-Aliassime, (14) Cameron Norrie

Dark horse: Cameron Norrie

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz opens his campaign in a bid for his maiden French Open title against Australia's Christopher O'Connell.

Despite making a late start to the season, the 20-year-old is having a great season. The 2022 French Open quarter-finalist has lost only thrice in 33 matches and won four titles, including three on clay.

Having lost early in Rome last fortnight, the Spaniard will be itching to return to winning ways. However, he has a few potentially dangerous opponents in his quarter of the draw.

Tsitsipas, the 2021 finalist, is the highest seed in Alcaraz's quarter and could meet the Spaniard in a blockbuster quarter-final. The Greek has won 27 matches this year but hasn't won a title yet. Nevertheless, the 2023 Australian Open finalist has serious claycourt pedigree and could provide Alcaraz a stern test of his title credentials.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and reigning Rio de Janeiro champion Cameron Norrie are the other seeded players who could throw a spanner in Alcaraz's quest to go all the way.

Expected quarterfinal: Carlos Alcaraz to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas

Second Quarter: Novak Djokovic gunning for Grand Slam title no. 23

Seeded players: (3) Novak Djokovic, (7) Andrey Rublev, (11) Karen Khachanov, (13) Hubert Hurkacz

Dark horse: Stan Wawrinka

Third seed Novak Djokovic will begin his quest to become the first male player to win 23 Grand Slam titles against American Aleksandar Kovacevic. The reigning Australian Open champion drew level with Rafael Nadal atop the all-time men's Grand Slam leaderboard.

Djokovic, though, hasn't had the build-up to the French Open that he would have hoped for. Following an early loss at Monte-Carlo, the Serb, hindered by injury, stumbled in the inaugural Banja Luka quarter-finals, forcing him to miss Madrid.

Returning to action in Rome, the two-time French Open champion lost in the quarter-finals, which means he hasn't won a title since winning the Australian Open at the start of the year. Assuming he has recovered from the injury that hindered him in the last few weeks, the Serb is fancied to make a deep run this fortnight.

However, the likes of Rublev, Khachanov and 2015 winner Wawrinka could have other ideas. The latter, in fact, is a dark horse in this quarter of the draw, but he would do well to reach the last eight, going only 12-10 in 2023.

Rublev, though, has done well on clay, winning his first Masters 1000 title on the claycourts of Monte-Carlo. Khachanov, meanwhile, has been a solid performer at the French Open, reaching the second week five times in six appearances, including the last eight in 2019.

Expected quarter-final: Novak Djokovic to beat Andrey Rublev

Third Quarter: Casper Ruud ready for Grand Slam breakthrough?

Seeded players: (4) Casper Ruud, (6) Holger Rune, (9) Taylor Fritz, (16) Tommy Paul

Dark horse: Francisco Cerundolo

Fourth seed Casper Ruud has a golden opportunity to make his Grand Slam breakthrough on his favored surface of clay in the absence of the legendary Rafael Nadal.

After an underwhelming start to the season, the two-time Major finalist is beginning to come into his own on red dirt. The 2022 French Open finalist won his first title of the year - ninth on clay - in Estoril before reaching a third-straight Rome semi-final.

In fact, he was two holds away from a first final at the Foro Italico but squandered a set and a break lead to Holger Rune - whom he could meet in the last eight.

The 20-year-old Dane is having a breakthrough season, especially on clay. After coming close to winning his maiden Masters 1000 title on the surface at Monte-Carlo, Rune defended his Munich title before making the Rome final last week. However, he lost to Daniil Medvedev.

Apart from the two Scandinavians, this section of the draw also has the in-form American Taylor Fritz, who has made giant strides on clay this year. Although he's yet to reach a final on the surface, Fritz made the last four in Monte-Carlo and Munich and the fourth round in Rome.

Argentine Francisco Cerundolo is a dark horse in this quarter, reaching quarter-finals in Barcelona and Rome. The 28-year-old, though, is winless in two previous main draw appearances at the French Open.

Predicted Quarterfinal: Casper Ruud to beat Holger Rune

Fourth Quarter: Could Daniil Medvedev win the Rome-French Open double?

Seeded Players: (2) Daniil Medvedev, (8) Jannik Sinner, (12) Frances Tiafoe, (15) Borna Coric

Dark horse: Dominic Thiem

Second seed Daniil Medvedev has been the player to beat this year, even on clay. Yes, you heard that right. The 2023 ATP match wins leader (39) blazed a trail on hardcourt in the first quarter of the year, and that confidence was evident in his performances on clay - not his strongest suit.

The 2021 US Open winner - who has won a tour-leading five titles this year - has had promising results in the European claycourt swing. After making the Monte-Carlo quarter-finals, the 27-year-old Russian, unexpectedly, went all the way in Rome, winning his first title on the surface.

That has catapulted him to No. 2 in the standings and a possible opponent for top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final. However, Medevedev's route to his first final in Paris is strewn with hazards galore.

In one of the strongest quarters of the draw, Medvedev will have to contend with the in-form Jannik Sinner, Frances Tiafoe and Borna Coric. Sinner has reached the Monte-Carlo semifinals and Barcelona quarter-finals. He has reached the second week at the French Open in all three of his previous appearances, including the quarter-finals in 2020.

Coric, meanwhile, is another dangerous opponent lurking in Medvedev's quarter, having made the semi-finals in Madrid and the last eight in Rome. The Croatian, though, has not reached the second week at the French Open in seven previous appearances.

Expected Quarterfinal: Medvedev to beat Sinner

Semifinal Prediction

Carlos Alcaraz to beat Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev to beat Casper Ruud

Final Prediction

Carlos Alcaraz to beat Daniil Medvedev

