French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Fixture: (3) Novak Djokovic vs (11) Karen Khachanov

Date: Tuesday, June 6

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov preview

Djokovic is into the French Open quarterfinals for the 17th time

In a highly anticipated 2023 French Open quarterfinal, third seed Novak Djokovic is set to face 11th seed Karen Khachanov on Tuesday. Djokovic, who is in the hunt for a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title, has been in top form so far, reaching this stage without dropping a single set.

Djokovic eased past Juan Pablo Varillas in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, in the fourth round to reach his 17th French Open quarterfinal.

On the other hand, Khachanov has shown grit and determination in his journey to the last eight. Despite some early struggles, the 11th-seeded Russian beat Lorenzo Sonego in the fourth round, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(7), 6-1.

Considering Djokovic's stellar form and Khachanov's fighting spirit, their quarterfinal clash is expected to be a thriller. Djokovic is a tough opponent to beat, especially on clay, but Khachanov has demonstrated his tenacity and is surely aiming to cause an upset.

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

The 2023 French Open quarterfinal will be the 10th meeting between Novak Djokovic and Karen Khachanov. Djokovic currently dominates their head-to-head record, boasting eight wins to Khachanov's lone victory. Their most recent encounter took place at the 2022 Rolex Paris Masters, where Djokovic triumphed with a 6-4, 6-1 scoreline in the Round of 16.

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov odds

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Karen Khachanov has reached the quarterfinals

While their previous encounters suggest that Djokovic should emerge victorious, it would be foolish to write Khachanov off.

Djokovic, pursuing his 23rd Grand Slam title, has showcased exceptional form on clay this season. He has sailed through the first four rounds at Roland Garros without dropping a set, proving his formidable prowess on the surface.

Khachanov, however, should not be underestimated. Despite some struggles in early rounds, his comeback wins demonstrate resilience and determination. He could certainly bring some surprises to the court, keeping Djokovic on his toes.

All things considered, Djokovic, the World No. 3, should get the better of Khachanov and progress to the semifinals.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in four sets

