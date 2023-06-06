French Open 2023: Ons Jabeur vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Ons Jabeur vs (14) Beatriz Haddad Maia

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Paris, France

Date: Friday, June 7.

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Ons Jabeur vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview

Ons Jabeur in action at the French Open

Seventh seed Ons Jabeur will take on 14th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Jabeur started the clay-court Major with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Lucia Bronzetti and followed it up by beating Oceane Dodin 6-3, 6-2. The Tunisian then came back from a set down to defeat Olga Danilovic 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 and book her place in the fourth round.

She was next up against Bernarda Pera and made easy work of the American. Jabeur beat her 6-3, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals of the French Open for the very first time in her career.

Haddad Maia, meanwhile, started the clay-court Major by thrashing Tatjana Maria 6-0, 6-1. She then squared off against Diana Shnaider in the second round and registered a hard-fought 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win over the Russian to book her place in the third round.

The Brazilian then took on Ekaterina Alexandrova and came back from a set down to win 5-7, 6-4, 7-5, and set up a fourth-round clash with Sara Sorribes Tormo. Haddad Maia once again found herself a set down but produced a tremendous fightback to win 6-7(3), 6-3, 7-5, and reach her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Ons Jabeur vs Beatriz Haddad Maia head-to-head

Jabeur leads 1-0 in the head-to-head between the two on the WTA Tour. They locked horns in the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, with the Tunisian winning 6-3, 6-0.

Ons Jabeur vs Beatriz Haddad Maia odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Ons Jabeur -275 -1.5 (-115) Over 20.5 (-125) Beatriz Haddad Maia +220 +1.5 (-120) Under 20.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Ons Jabeur vs Beatriz Haddad Maia prediction

Jabeur will start the match as the favorite but Haddad Maia should not be written off considering she plays very well on clay.

The Tunisian has been very strong on her first serve so far this tournament, serving 14 aces and winning about 71 percent of her points (93 out of 131). Her second serve, however, has been a bit shaky, with 20 unforced errors so far at Roland Garros. She will have to be careful not to serve too many of those.

Jabeur has hit 98 winners so far but her unforced error count, while relatively lower, is still 86 and she would need to keep that in check against Haddad Maia. The Tunisian has an aggressive style and her variety of shots will come in handy.

Haddad Maia, meanwhile, will look to attack from the start and keep Jabeur under pressure. The Brazilian's serve has not fetched too many aces so far in Paris but returning it hasn't been easy. She served six double faults in her last match and needs to be a bit more careful on her second serve against Jabeur.

Haddad Maia has hit 131 winners at the French Open so far but her unforced error count is 156, which is a little more than twice of Jabeur's. The Brazilian's on-court movement, stamina, and net game will no doubt be needed to be at their best.

Eventually, the more composed player will come out on top. At this point, Jabeur seems to have a bit of an edge considering Haddad Maia had a tough matchup against Sorribes Tormo in the fourth round.

Pick: Jabeur to win in three sets.

