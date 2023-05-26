French Open 2023: Ons Jabeur vs Lucia Bronzetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Ons Jabeur vs Lucia Bronzetti

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Ons Jabeur vs Lucia Bronzetti preview

Seventh seed Ons Jabeur will begin her hunt for the French Open 2023 title against World No. 102 Lucia Bronzetti.

Jabeur started the 2023 season on a positive note with a run to the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1. However, her Australian Open sojourn was short-lived as she departed in the second round.

The Tunisian then had a minor knee operation due to which she needed a few weeks to get back her rhythm. Jabeur then put in a sensational performance at Charleston to win the green claycourt title.

Just when she looked to be getting back to form, a calf injury struck in the semifinals at Stuttgart, necessitating her retirement from the match against Iga Swiatek. The Wimbledon and US Open runner-up returned to action in Rome but bowed out in the second round against Paula Badosa.

Lucia Bronzetti in action at the BNP Paribas Open

Bronzetti, meanwhile, has had an inconsistent season so far. She started 2023 at the United Cup, where she managed to win three of her five matches. The Italian then went on an eight-match losing streak before making the final at the ITF $60,000 event in Croissy-Beaubourg, France.

The 24-year-old once again struggled to win matches until she played the WTA 125 event at home in Firenze, Italy. She notched three victories there to make the last four.

Bronzetti has built on that strong run this week to remain in contention for the title at the WTA 250 event in Rabat, Morocco. She has accounted for second seed Sloane Stephens, fourth seed Alycia Parks, and eighth seed Tatjana Maria on her way to the summit clash of this tournament.

Ons Jabeur vs Lucia Bronzetti head-to-head

Jabeur and Bronzetti have never crossed swords on the tour before. Hence, their head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Ons Jabeur vs Lucia Bronzetti odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ons Jabeur -550 -1.5 (-190) Over 19.5 (-120) Lucia Bronzetti +375 +1.5 (+135) Under 19.5 (-120)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Ons Jabeur vs Lucia Bronzetti prediction

Jabeur in action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2023

Although Bronzetti will be coming to Paris with a lot of confidence following a stupendous outing in Rabat, it remains to be seen how much energy she has left in the tank. The Italian played some exceptional first-strike tennis in her last couple of matches in Rabat, winning 73% and 77% of her first-serve points against Sloane Stephens and Alycia Parks, respectively.

Bronzetti will look to go all out against Jabeur too when they square off in Paris. She could make a fast start but the Tunisian has the tools to peg her back. Jabeur will look to employ the occasional touch and variety to throw her opponent off guard. The World No. 7 possesses deadly dropshots and has excellent footwork, which could come in handy to halt the Bronzetti express.

This should be a test for Jabeur's fitness. If she has fully recovered from the injury she sustained in Stuttgart, she should be able to come through after the initial challenge from Bronzetti.

Pick: Ons Jabeur to win three sets.

