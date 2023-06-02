French Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Sebastian Ofner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Sebastian Ofner

Date: Sunday, June 4

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Sebastian Ofner preview

Tsitsipas is through to the fourth round.

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas locks horns with Sebastian Ofner as he seeks a place in the French Open quarterfinals.

The fifth-ranked Tsitsipas had one of his more comfortable outings on the Parisian terre battue against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in the third round. The 24-year-old was off to a brisk start against Schwartzman, pocketing the opener for the loss of just two games.

It was a similar story in the second set before Schwartzman won a game more in the third. Nevertheless, it wasn't enough to affect the outcome of the match, as the 2021 finalist booked his place in the second week at Roland Garros for the fifth straight year.

Tsitsipas dished out an imperious performance, especially on the return - winning six of eight break points. Despite landing only 54 percent first serves, he saved four of five break points. He's now 30-8 on the season and 20-6 at Roland Garros.

Meanwhile, the 118th-ranked Ofner emerged from qualifying and registered his third straight win, this time against Italian Fabio Fognini. The 27-year-old conceded the first set before taking the next two.

Although Fognini forced a decider, Ofner took the set for the loss of five games to improve to 3-1 on the season and also at Roland Garros. It's the first time the Austrian has reached the second week at a Grand Slam.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Sebastian Ofner head-to-head

The two players haven't met before, so their head-to-head record is 0-0.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Sebastian Ofner odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Stefanos Tsitsipas Sebastian Ofner

The odds will be updated when they release.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Sebastian Ofner prediction

Ofner is in the fourth round of a Major for the first time.

Both Tsitsipas and Ofner are quintessentially baseliners and both can serve big, hit powerfully off either flank, and move well.

However, the Greek takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency, and pedigree. This is especially so on clay, where he has a 93-29 record and four title wins. Meanwhile, Ofner is only 10-8 on the surface.

Moreover, Ofner will be the more fatigued of the two players, having dropped three sets in six matches, including qualifying, while Tsitsipas has dropped only one in three. Hence, expect the 2021 finalist to take the win without too much fuss.

Pick: Tsitsipas in straight sets

