French Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 3

French Open 2023 will wrap up its first-round action on Tuesday, May 30, with defending champion Iga Swiatek leading the field. The World No. 1 will take on Spain's Cristina Bucsa during the evening session on Philippe Chatrier.
Coco Gauff, who lost to Swiatek in last year's final, will also be in action on Day 3 of the tournament. She also opens her campaign against a Spaniard in the form of Rebeka Masarova.
On the men's side, second seed Daniil Medvedev will be the big draw. He will take on Thiago Seyboth Wild on the central showcourt. Last year's finalist and the fast-rising Holger Rune will also look to get his French Open campaigns off to a strong start.
Former champion Barbora Krejcikova, Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur, and Taylor Fritz are among the other big names set to take to the court on Day 3.
On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for the third day of the French Open.
Schedule for Day 3 at French Open 2023
Court Philippe Chatrier
Starting at 10 am local time: (7) Ons Jabeur vs Lucia Bronzetti
Followed by: Thiago Seyboth Wild vs (2) Daniil Medvedev
Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Cristina Bucsa
Followed by: Gael Monfils vs Sebastian Baez
Court Suzanne Lenglen
Starting at 10 am local time: (11) Elias Ymer vs (4) Casper Ruud
Followed by: Rebeka Mansarovar vs (6) Coco Gauff
Followed by: (4) Elena Rybakina vs (Q) Brenda Fruhvirtova
Followed by: Richard Gasquet vs Arthur Rinderknech
Court Simonne Mathieu
Starting at 10 am local time: (25) Anhelina Kalinina vs (WC) Dianne Parry
Followed by: (22) Alexander Zverev vs Lloyd Harris
Followed by: (6) Holger Rune vs Christopher Eubanks
Followed by: (18) Victoria Azarenka vs Bianca Andreescu
You can access the full schedule for Day 3 of the French Open 2023 here.
Where to watch French Open 2023
Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Paris live on the following channels and sites:
USA: All matches will be broadcast on NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports
UK: All matches will be shown on Eurosport and Discovery+.
Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.
Australia: All matches will be telecast on Nine Network.
India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony TEN and SONY LIV.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
French Open 2023 - Match Timings
The first match on all courts will commence at 10 am local time.