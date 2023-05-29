French Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 3

French Open 2023 will wrap up its first-round action on Tuesday, May 30, with defending champion Iga Swiatek leading the field. The World No. 1 will take on Spain's Cristina Bucsa during the evening session on Philippe Chatrier.

Coco Gauff, who lost to Swiatek in last year's final, will also be in action on Day 3 of the tournament. She also opens her campaign against a Spaniard in the form of Rebeka Masarova.

On the men's side, second seed Daniil Medvedev will be the big draw. He will take on Thiago Seyboth Wild on the central showcourt. Last year's finalist and the fast-rising Holger Rune will also look to get his French Open campaigns off to a strong start.

Former champion Barbora Krejcikova, Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur, and Taylor Fritz are among the other big names set to take to the court on Day 3.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for the third day of the French Open.

Schedule for Day 3 at French Open 2023

Court Philippe Chatrier

Starting at 10 am local time: (7) Ons Jabeur vs Lucia Bronzetti

Followed by: Thiago Seyboth Wild vs (2) Daniil Medvedev

Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Cristina Bucsa

Followed by: Gael Monfils vs Sebastian Baez

Court Suzanne Lenglen

Starting at 10 am local time: (11) Elias Ymer vs (4) Casper Ruud

Followed by: Rebeka Mansarovar vs (6) Coco Gauff

Followed by: (4) Elena Rybakina vs (Q) Brenda Fruhvirtova

Followed by: Richard Gasquet vs Arthur Rinderknech

Court Simonne Mathieu

Starting at 10 am local time: (25) Anhelina Kalinina vs (WC) Dianne Parry

Followed by: (22) Alexander Zverev vs Lloyd Harris

Followed by: (6) Holger Rune vs Christopher Eubanks

Followed by: (18) Victoria Azarenka vs Bianca Andreescu

Where to watch French Open 2023

Victoria Azarenka and Bianca Andreecu will also lock horns in the opening round.

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Paris live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports

UK: All matches will be shown on Eurosport and Discovery+.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on Nine Network.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony TEN and SONY LIV.

French Open 2023 - Match Timings

Play commences at 10 am local time.

Country Date Time USA May 30, 2023 4:00 am ET Canada May 30, 2023 4:00 am ET UK May 30, 2023 9:00 am BST India May 30, 2023 1:30 pm IST

