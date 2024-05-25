French Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka vs Erika Andreeva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Erika Andreeva

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Aryna Sabalenka vs Erika Andreeva preview

2024 Australian Open - Day 14

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka is currently gunning for her first Major title outside hardcourts this fortnight in Paris. The Belarusian will take on Russia's Erika Andreeva in the first round of the 2024 French Open.

Sabalenka has been in excellent form this year; she won her second consecutive Australian Open in January. The 26-year-old reached the final of the Madrid Open and the Italian Open recently, losing both encounters to her archrival Iga Swiatek. She also made it to the semifinals of the claycourt Major last year, losing in a tight three-set affair to Karolina Muchova.

Erika Andreeva, meanwhile, is making her second career appearance in Paris this year. The 19-year-old played in the women's singles main draw in 2023 as a lucky loser, losing to USA's Emma Navarro in the first round.

Andreeva has only participated in two Major tournaments in her young career. The Russian made her top 100 debut in March. She also finished runner-up at two WTA Challenger events in 2023.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Erika Andreeva head-to-head

Sabalenka and Andreeva haven't faced each other on the WTA Tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Erika Andreeva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Aryna Sabalenka -3000 -6.5 (-155) Under 18.5 (-185) Erika Andreeva +1000 +6.5 (+110) Over 18.5 (+130)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM

Aryna Sabalenka vs Erika Andreeva prediction

Erika Andreeva hits a backhand

Sabalenka possesses arguably the biggest groundstrokes on the WTA Tour. The second seed has also improved her movement and court sense over the last year, making her a formidable presence from the baseline. The biggest aspect of her game, however, remains her aggressive intent; she has no fear when it comes to taking the ball early and quashing unexpected winners past her opponents.

Andreeva, on the other hand, also has an aggressive game. The Russian likes opening up the court with her short-angled cross-court forehand. She also has a dependable backhand with which she can redirect Sabalenka's firepower.

The 19-year-old doesn't have her older opponent's experience, though, and is vulnerable to uncharacteristic unforced errors. Thus, the World No. 2 is the overwhelming favourite to take their first pro-tour meeting at the 2024 French Open.

Pick: Sabalenka in straight sets.