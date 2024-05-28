  • home icon
French Open 2024: Coco Gauff vs Tamara Zidansek preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Roland Garros

By Vedant Chandel
Modified May 28, 2024 13:18 GMT
Tamara Zidansek and Coco Gauff will lock horns.
Match Details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs Tamara Zidansek

Date: TBD

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports | UK - Eurosport & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Sony Network

Coco Gauff vs Tamara Zidansek preview

Coco Gauff and Tamara Zidansek both have happy memories of the French Open, having reached the final and semifinals, respectively, on separate occasions in the past. This year, however, only one of them will progress past the second round as they lock horns in an intriguing battle.

Gauff, the third seed at this year’s tournament, made the French Open final in 2022 but lost to Iga Swiatek. The American youngster has since gone on to achieve bigger things like winning her first Grand Slam at the 2023 US Open.

This year, she opened with a title run and has been steady since. Decent runs at the WTA 1000 clay tournaments in Rome and Madrid have seen her improve her win-loss for the season to 25-8.

Zidansek had made the semifinals in 2021.
Zidansek, meanwhile, had made the semifinal in 2021. She did break into the top-25 in the subsequent season, but a loss of form (she has a poor 4-11 win-loss for the season) since has seen her drop out of the top-100.

The Croat has already played four matches, including three in the qualification rounds. She then came through a battling three-set win over Alison van Uytvanck. Against a top-5 player and Grand Slam champion.

Coco Gauff vs Tamara Zidansek head-to-head

Gauff and Zidansek have never played against each other on Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Coco Gauff vs Tamara Zidansek odds

Coco Gauff vs Tamara Zidansek prediction

Gauff is one of the title contenders.
Given the huge gulf in rankings and experience of playing on the big stage, Coco Gauff will come into the contest as a big favorite.

The American, however, will need to be wary of her dogged opponent. Tamara Zidansek is a claycourt expert and possesses a topspin-heavy forehand that serves as a huge weapon on clay.

Gauff, on the contrary, prefers her backhand. She will have to be extra careful to avoid being locked in a crosscourt forehand battle with her opponent.

That said, the American’s serve will give her a distinct advantage. She won a whopping 92 percent first serve points compared to her opponent’s 63 percent.

The string of wins would have given Zidansek some confidence, but if Gauff plays tactically and steers clear of her opponent’s strengths, she should be able to come through.

Prediction: Gauff to win in two tight sets

