French Open 2024: Leylah Fernandez vs Jessika Ponchet preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (31) Leylah Fernandez vs Jessika Ponchet

Date: May 26, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Leylah Fernandez vs Jessika Ponchet preview

Fernandez at the Internationaux de Strasbourg - Day 1

No. 31 seed Leylah Fernandez will take on Jessika Ponchet in the first round of the 2024 French Open on Sunday (May 26).

Fernandez has made a decent start to the season by chalking up nine wins from 20 matches, including a quarterfinal appearance in the Qatar Open. She also reached the third round of the Madrid Open, where she lost to Ons Jabeur in three sets.

The Canadian will enter Paris on the back of a second round exit in the Strasbourg International. She began her campaign with a brilliant win against Anastasia Potapova, but couldn't make her mark against Liudmila Samsonova. The Russian Samsonova defeated Fernandez 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in two hours and 26 minutes.

Ponchet at the 2024 ITF World Tennis Tour - W75 Saint-Gaudens

Meanwhile, Jessika Ponchet has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit this year. She secured a solid runner-up finish in the ITF W75 Andrezieux-Boutheon and a semifinal appearance at the W75 Saint-Gaudens in France.

Ponchet also participated in the ATX Open, where she lost to Diane Parry in the first round. She will enter Paris on the back of a short stint in the Strasbourg International. Despite a spirited effort against Marie Bouzkova, she fell to the Czech in the first qualification round.

Leylah Fernandez vs Jessika Ponchet head-to-head

The head-to-head between Fernandez and Ponchet is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Leylah Fernandez vs Jessika Ponchet odds

Leylah Fernandez vs Jessika Ponchet prediction

A gripping encounter is on the cards between Leylah Fernandez and Jessika Ponchet in the first round of the French Open. Both players will be keen to make a significant impact at the event.

Fernandez is yet to find her best potential on tour this year. Despite tough challenges along the way, she has been stuck to the task and is close to garnering a valuable result. The Canadian likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and is known for her accurate groundstrokes off both wings.

Ponchet, on the contrary, is yet to register her first win on the main tour in 2024. She has performed well on the ITF Circuit but needs to raise her level to compete on the main tour. The Frenchwoman is known for her steady all-around game and calm demeanor on the court.

Ultimately, the player who adapts to the conditions quickly and begins on a positive note will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their record on clay and results at the highest level, Fernandez will be the favorite to come out on top. She should be able to pass this test and make a successful start in Paris.

Pick: Leylah Fernandez to win in straight sets.