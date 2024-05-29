French Open 2024: Madison Keys vs Mayar Sherif preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Madison Keys vs Mayar Sherif

Date: Thursday, May 30

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports | UK - Eurosport & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Sony Network

Madison Keys vs Mayar Sherif preview

Madison Keys at the 2024 French Open (Picture: Getty)

Fourteenth seed Madison Keys will lock horns with Mayar Sherif in the second round of the French Open 2024 on Thursday, May 30.

Keys entered the French capital in top form, having picked up the title in Strasbourg. She also made the last four in Madrid and the last eight in Rome.

Drawn against Renata Zarazua in round one, Keys took the lead with the early break. The pair traded a couple of breaks before Keys eventually served it out. The second set was a much more one-sided affair, with Keys sweeping Zarazua aside to seal a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Sherif also entered the French capital on the back of some good form. She finished runner-up to Peyton Stearns in the Morocco Open final. She also reached the third round in both Madrid and Rome.

Sherif opened her French Open campaign against Yuan Yue in the first round, comfortably seeing her off 6-1, 6-3.

Madison Keys vs Mayar Sherif head-to-head

Madison Keys and Mayar Sherif haven't yet faced off in professional competition, so their head-to-head is currently at 0-0.

Madison Keys vs Mayar Sherif odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Madison Keys -400 +1.5 (-1200) Over 20.5 (-125) Mayar Sherif +290 -1.5 (+550) Under 20.5 (-110)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Madison Keys vs Mayar Sherif prediction

Mayar Sherif at the 2024 French Open

Madison Keys and Mayar Sherif's first-round encounter promises to be a cracker given the good form they're both in currently.

Keys has been on a tear on the red dirt this season and has compiled a 12-3 match record on it so far. She breezed through her opening round in the French capital, displaying her all-round clay court game.

Sherif too has been in good form lately. She too began her French Open campaign with a scintillating first-round win. She won an impressive 79 percent of points behind her first serve and broke her opponent five times. She could pose Keys a serious threat with her solid clay court game. Her serves will be tricky to navigate past too.

Keys will, however, hold the edge given her better big-match experience. She will be hard to stop with the way she has been going recently.

Pick: Madison Keys in straight sets.