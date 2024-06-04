French Open 2024: Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick | Roland Garros

atch Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (7) Casper Ruud

Date: Wednesday, June 5

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: €53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports | UK - Eurosport & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Sony Network

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud preview

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 French Open

Top seed Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open on Wednesday, June 5, in a rematch of last year's final.

Trending

Djokovic entered the French capital without having won a title this season, something of the unknown for him. He kicked off his campaign with a 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-4 win against local favorite Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round.

He turned it up a notch in his second-round encounter against Roberto Carballes Baena, brushing him aside 6-4, 6-1, 6-2. Thirtieth seed Lorenzo Musetti presented him with a major scare in the third round, going two sets to one up, but Djokovic displayed incredible resolve to eventually seal an emphatic 7-5, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Djokovic started brilliantly against Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round, breaking twice to seal the first set. The second set saw dominant service games from both players, but Djokovic cracked first with a forehand error in the twelfth game to give Cerundolo the set. The latter carried that momentum into the third set, breaking Djokovic early to race to a 3-0 lead. That break proved decisive as he went on to take a two sets to one lead.

The fourth set saw a monumental fightback from the Serb who clinched the set despite going down a break early. Both players traded breaks of serve early in the decider, but it was Djokovic once again to take the lead in the eighth game with a brilliant forehand that clipped the baseline. He served out the match cooly in the following game to seal a 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 win and a record his 370th win in a Grand Slam match.

Ruud, meanwhile, kicked off his campaign in the French capital with a routine 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Felipe Alves. In the second round, he survived a five-set epic against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, sealing a 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win. He passed another tough test in the third round against Tomas Martin Etcheverry, getting by in four sets 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Ruud took on twelfth seed Taylor Fritz in the fourth round. A tight opener saw them head into the tie-breaker, but it was Ruud who applied more pressure from the baseline to seal the set. Fritz fought back in the second set with an early break, which proved to be decisive as he went on to level it at one set apiece.

Fritz began the third set similarly, breaking Ruud's serve to take the early lead. Two breaks back from Ruud and an incredible final service game saw him claim the third. The Norwegian continued his incredible form from the back of the court in the fourth set en route to sealing an emphatic 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 win.

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud head-to-head

Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud have faced off six times in professional competition, with the Serb currently leading their head-to-head 5-1. Ruud won their most recent encounter in Monte Carlo earlier this year in three sets 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic +100 +1.5 (-200) Over 38.5 (-120) Casper Ruud -120 -1.5 (+140) Under 38.5 (-115)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud prediction

Casper Ruud at the 2024 French Open

A gripping encounter is on the cards for fans as Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud prepare to go head-to-head in a blockbuster quarterfinals clash.

The Serb has not found his best form just as yet in the French capital, with there being plenty of room to improve on both wings. He's lacked the punch on serve too, failing to use it as effectively as he would have liked. He has, however, displayed incredible mental fortitude so far to plow through two five-set epics despite being down.

Ruud too has been marred by inconsistency throughout the tournament. He's also failed to convert multiple break point opportunities, which has cost him multiple crucial games. His baseline play has been on point and he continues to impress on both his forehand and backhand.

Ruud won their previous encounter and has looked slightly the better player so far in the French capital. He will, however, have to be at his imposing best if he is to beat Djokovic. It could be yet another semifinal appearance for the Serb should he turn it up a notch and regain some of the form of old.

Pick: Djokovic in four sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback