French Open 2024: Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (PR) Rafael Nadal vs (4) Alexander Zverev
Date: May 28, 2024
Tournament: French Open 2024
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize money: €24,961,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev preview
Rafael Nadal will face Alexander Zverev in the first round of the French Open. It's their first meeting in two years after their 2022 semifinal, where the German hurt his ankle.
Nadal has won seven of 11 matches this season, with his best performance being the fourth round of the Madrid Open. He also made the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International, losing to Jordan Thompson.
The Spaniard's most recent appearance came at the Italian Open, where he reached the second round after a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Zizou Bergs. The 37-year-old lost 6-1, 6-3 to eventual quarterfinalist Hubert Hurkacz, though.
Alexander Zverev, meanwhile, has won 28 of 37 matches this season, with his only title coming at the Italian Open. The German started with a 6-0, 6-4 drubbing over Aleksandar Vukic and followed up with a 7-6(3), 6-2 to Luciano Darderi to reach the fourth round.
The 27-year-old then beat Nuno Borges 6-2, 7-5 before triumphing 6-4, 6-3 over 11th seed Taylor Fritz to reach the semifinals. Zverev came back from a set down to beat Alejandro Tabilo 1-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 to reach the final, where he beat Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 7-5 to win his first title of the season.
Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head
Nadal leads 7-3 in the head-to-head between the two. Their most recent meeting between the two came in the semifinals of the 2022 French Open, with the Spaniard advancing after Zverev injured his ankle during the second set and was forced to retire.
Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev odds
All odds are sourced from BETMGM.
Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev prediction
Zverev will enter the match as the favorite following his Italian Open triumph. However, Nadal has shown that he's not one to be written off during the French Open.
The Spaniard has produced some unbelievable performances on clay throughout his career, but his level always goes up a bit at Roland Garros. His overall game , from his forehand to baseline game to volleys have always made life difficult for his opponents, not to forget his elite mentality.
Alexander Zverev, meanwhile, has been one of the best claycourt players in the world for a while now and has had a lot of success on the surface. The German will be high on confidence after his Italian Open triumph, and his serve and backhand will come in very handy.
While Nadal may not be as fit as he was in the past, his mentality has often taken him through, and that could be the case against Zverev.
Pick: Nadal to win in four sets
