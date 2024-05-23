French Open 2024: Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (PR) Rafael Nadal vs (4) Alexander Zverev

Date: May 28, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €24,961,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev preview

Rafael Nadal in action at the Italian Open

Rafael Nadal will face Alexander Zverev in the first round of the French Open. It's their first meeting in two years after their 2022 semifinal, where the German hurt his ankle.

Nadal has won seven of 11 matches this season, with his best performance being the fourth round of the Madrid Open. He also made the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International, losing to Jordan Thompson.

The Spaniard's most recent appearance came at the Italian Open, where he reached the second round after a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Zizou Bergs. The 37-year-old lost 6-1, 6-3 to eventual quarterfinalist Hubert Hurkacz, though.

Alexander Zverev, meanwhile, has won 28 of 37 matches this season, with his only title coming at the Italian Open. The German started with a 6-0, 6-4 drubbing over Aleksandar Vukic and followed up with a 7-6(3), 6-2 to Luciano Darderi to reach the fourth round.

The 27-year-old then beat Nuno Borges 6-2, 7-5 before triumphing 6-4, 6-3 over 11th seed Taylor Fritz to reach the semifinals. Zverev came back from a set down to beat Alejandro Tabilo 1-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 to reach the final, where he beat Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 7-5 to win his first title of the season.

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

Nadal leads 7-3 in the head-to-head between the two. Their most recent meeting between the two came in the semifinals of the 2022 French Open, with the Spaniard advancing after Zverev injured his ankle during the second set and was forced to retire.

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Rafael Nadal +275 +1.5 (+200) Under 37.5 (-145) Alexander Zverev -375 -1.5 (-140) Over 37.5 (+100)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev prediction

Zverev will enter the match as the favorite following his Italian Open triumph. However, Nadal has shown that he's not one to be written off during the French Open.

The Spaniard has produced some unbelievable performances on clay throughout his career, but his level always goes up a bit at Roland Garros. His overall game , from his forehand to baseline game to volleys have always made life difficult for his opponents, not to forget his elite mentality.

Alexander Zverev, meanwhile, has been one of the best claycourt players in the world for a while now and has had a lot of success on the surface. The German will be high on confidence after his Italian Open triumph, and his serve and backhand will come in very handy.

While Nadal may not be as fit as he was in the past, his mentality has often taken him through, and that could be the case against Zverev.

Pick: Nadal to win in four sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback