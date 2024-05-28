French Open 2024: Sebastian Korda vs Kwon Soon-woo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (27) Sebastian Korda vs (PR) Kwon Soon-woo
Date: May 29, 2024
Tournament: French Open 2024
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay (Outdoor)
Prize Money: £53,478,000
Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten
Sebastian Korda vs Kwon Soon-woo preview
Twenty-seventh seed Sebastian Korda will lock horns with Kwon Soon-woo in the second round of the 2024 French Open on Wednesday.
Korda was up against home-favorite Harold Mayot in the first round. The American was off to a fast start, as a 4-0 lead laid the groundwork for him to claim the opening set.
Neither player got a whiff of a break point in the second set, with Korda eventually coming out on top in the tiebreak to take the set. Mayot secured his first break of the match in the third set to go 4-3 up. However, the American swept the next three games for a 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-4 win.
Kwon, meanwhile, commenced his run in Paris against Emil Ruusuvuori in the first round. The South Korean squandered a 4-1 lead in the first set but took control to clinch the set.
The two were on even terms for most of the second set until Kwon made his move towards the end with a break of the Ruusuvuori serve. He squandered an early lead in the third set but snagged another to wrap up a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 win.
Sebastian Korda vs Kwon Soon-woo head-to-head
Korda leads Kwon 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2021 Delray Beach Open in straight sets.
Sebastian Korda vs Kwon Soon-woo odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Sebastian Korda vs Kwon Soon-woo prediction
Kwon hasn't played a lot of matches this season due to recurring injuries. Competing for the first time since March, he didn't show too many signs of rust as he outplayed Ruusuvuori to notch up his first win on clay this year.
Korda played a pretty decent match himself to move past Mayot in his opener. He reached the fourth round of the French Open on his debut in 2020 but hasn't made it that far since then.
The American didn't have a tough time dealing with Kwon the only other time they crossed paths. Given that Kwon hasn't competed quite often this year, Korda should make ight work of his opponent to advance.
Pick: Sebastian Korda to win in straight sets