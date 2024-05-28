French Open 2024: Sebastian Korda vs Kwon Soon-woo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (27) Sebastian Korda vs (PR) Kwon Soon-woo

Date: May 29, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Sebastian Korda vs Kwon Soon-woo preview

Korda at the 2024 French Open (Photo: Getty)

Twenty-seventh seed Sebastian Korda will lock horns with Kwon Soon-woo in the second round of the 2024 French Open on Wednesday.

Trending

Korda was up against home-favorite Harold Mayot in the first round. The American was off to a fast start, as a 4-0 lead laid the groundwork for him to claim the opening set.

Neither player got a whiff of a break point in the second set, with Korda eventually coming out on top in the tiebreak to take the set. Mayot secured his first break of the match in the third set to go 4-3 up. However, the American swept the next three games for a 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-4 win.

Kwon, meanwhile, commenced his run in Paris against Emil Ruusuvuori in the first round. The South Korean squandered a 4-1 lead in the first set but took control to clinch the set.

The two were on even terms for most of the second set until Kwon made his move towards the end with a break of the Ruusuvuori serve. He squandered an early lead in the third set but snagged another to wrap up a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 win.

Sebastian Korda vs Kwon Soon-woo head-to-head

Korda leads Kwon 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2021 Delray Beach Open in straight sets.

Sebastian Korda vs Kwon Soon-woo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Korda

-700

+1.5 (-1600)

Over 33.5 (-120)

Kwon Soon-woo

+450

-1.5 (+625)

Under 33.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Sebastian Korda vs Kwon Soon-woo prediction

Kwon Soon-woo at the 2024 Miami Open (Photo: Getty)

Kwon hasn't played a lot of matches this season due to recurring injuries. Competing for the first time since March, he didn't show too many signs of rust as he outplayed Ruusuvuori to notch up his first win on clay this year.

Korda played a pretty decent match himself to move past Mayot in his opener. He reached the fourth round of the French Open on his debut in 2020 but hasn't made it that far since then.

The American didn't have a tough time dealing with Kwon the only other time they crossed paths. Given that Kwon hasn't competed quite often this year, Korda should make ight work of his opponent to advance.

Pick: Sebastian Korda to win in straight sets