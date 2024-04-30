French Open 2024: Why Casper Ruud should be considered an unlikely favourite over the likes of Novak Djokovic & Rafael Nadal

Casper Ruud's tennis career has been a story of so close yet so far. The Norwegian has found himself on the cusp glory on several occasions but has failed to take that next step. However, the tide could be finally turning in the favour of the 25-year-old as he aims for French Open glory.

Ruud has achieved many of the his career's best results on clay courts. He has a win rate of 68.86% on the surface, which is his highest compared to hard and grass. In 2023, the Norwegian became only the second player born after 1995 to record 100 clay-court wins, the first being Alexander Zverev.

Casper Ruud has been in terrific form lately and his performances in Barcelona and Monte-Carlo suggest that he could be entering the French Open this year as one of the favorites.

Casper Ruud's recent form on clay

Casper Ruud won the Barcelona Open 2024

Casper Ruud is enjoying a dream clay court season so far in 2024. The former World No. 2 reached the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters but was defeated by Stefanos Tsitsipas. However, he avenged that loss against the Greek by beating him 7-5, 6-3 in the title clash of the Barcelona Open.

Ruud won his maiden ATP 500 tournament without dropping a single set and played some scintillating tennis in the process. Even during his run to the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters, Ruud defeated Novak Djokovic in the semifinals in a thrilling match. A win against Djokovic and a title win at Barcelona could act as a perfect springboard for the Norwegian, going into the French Open.

Apart from his incredible current form, Ruud has a history of performing well at the French Open. The Norwegian has been the runner-up in Paris in the last two years but has failed to win the title. In 2022, Ruud was defeated by Rafael Nadal in straight sets before being beaten by Novak Djokovic in 2023.

This time, however, Ruud is getting the vote of confidence from his colleagues, going into the Roland Garros. After their clash at the Madrid Open, Cameron Norrie claimed that the 25-year-old was the favourite going into the French Open and would be the player to beat during the tournament.

But the question remains, "Can Casper Ruud really win the French Open to win his maiden Grand Slam"?

The reasons why Casper Ruud can win French Open 2024

While Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have a history of winning at the French Open, their current form might be an indication of them slowing down. Nadal is struggling with injuries and is surrounded by a cloud of uncertainty. With this possibly his last season on tour the Spaniard will be keen to end it with a title at his beloved Roland Garros however, it will not be easy.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic has not been at his lethal best. The Serb is yet to win a trophy this season and has looked far from his best during the few tournaments he has participated in so far. With the veterans now seemingly towards the business end of their careers, the onus will be on the younger brigade to take over.

Despite their impressive performances all around the world, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are yet to produce extraordinary results at the French Open. Sinner reached the quarterfinals of the French Open in 2020 which is his best run to date, while Alcaraz managed a semifinal finish in 2023.

With the race for the Roland Garros seemingly open for the first time in years, all the players will fancy their chances. However, with recent results and history in his favour, Casper Ruud might be an outside favourite to finally win the French Open.

This feels like the perfect time for Casper Ruud to come off age and deliver a memorable Grand Slam performance. The Norwegian has the form on his side along with the necessary experience of making it to the final of the French Open.

With a title win in Barcelona already in his kitty, if Ruud adds a Masters 1000 trophy to it, he will be high on morale and that might play a huge role at the French Open.

