French Open 2025: 3 matches one shouldn't miss on Friday ft. Elena Rybakina vs Jelena Ostapenko

The action at the French Open 2025 is heating up as the third round of singles is set to begin from Friday, May 30. Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek will be in action against Damir Dzumhur and Jaqueline Cristian respectively.

Ad

While fans will certainly throng to see the duo, the outcome of their matches seems like a foregone conclusion. Watching Alcaraz and Swiatek compete is a joy, though their potential one-sided victories given their opponents could leave fans craving for more. It's often the drawn-out battles that remain etched in the viewers' memories.

Fortunately, there are quite a few matches on Friday between some of the biggest names in the sport where the outcome won't be as obvious. On that note, here are three matches one simply cannot miss on Friday, May 30, at the French Open 2025:

Ad

Trending

#1. Elena Rybakina vs Jelena Ostapenko

The day's most tantalizing showdown will be between two players who know what it takes to go all the way at a Major. Rybakina hoisted the winner's trophy at Wimbledon 2022, while Ostapenko triumphed at the French Open in 2017.

Rybakina was tested by qualifier Julia Riera in the first round but prevailed in three sets. She dealt with American teen Iva Jovic in straight sets in the next round. Ostapenko, meanwhile, rallied from a set down to defeat Polina Kudermetova and Caroline Dolehide.

Ad

Both have notched up some solid results on clay this year. Ostapenko won the title in Stuttgart in stunning fashion. She beat Swiatek in the semifinals and followed it up with a win over Aryna Sabalenka in the final. Rybakina went through a rough patch but bounced back with a title in Strasbourg prior to the start of the French Open.

Ostapenko won the first couple of matches in their rivalry but Rybakina has the momentum now, having won their last three. The Kazakh also won their only meeting on clay at the Italian Open 2023 in straight sets.

Ad

The latest installment of their rivalry has all the makings of an exciting fight to the finish given their form, so make sure to catch this one. The two will contest the third match of the day on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Time: Approx. 3:00 p.m. local time (CEST), 2:00 p.m. BST, 9:00 a.m. ET. and 6:30 p.m. IST.

#2. Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda

Frances Tiafoe at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

The all-American showdown between Tiafoe and Korda is another must-see match on Friday. They have split their previous six meetings evenly. The former won their first three matches, including their only duel on clay, while the latter has won their last three encounters.

Ad

Tiafoe has reached the third round of the French Open without dropping a set following wins over Roman Safiullin and Pablo Carreno Busta. Korda needed four sets to get past Luciano Darderi in his opener but handled compatriot Jenson Brooksby in straight sets in the second round.

Tiafoe is gunning to reach the fourth round in Paris for the first time, while Korda previously advanced to the fourth round on his debut in 2020. The former will be keen to snap his losing skid against the latter.

Ad

Both had underperformed in the weeks leading up to the French Open but appear to be back to their best at the clay court Major. The duo will close out the proceedings on Court Suzanne-Lenglen and the crowd will surely flock to the stadium as well as to their television screens to watch this one.

Time: Approx. 5:00 p.m. local time (CEST), 4:00 p.m. BST, 11:00 a.m. ET, and 8:30 p.m. IST.

Ad

#3. Amanda Anisimova vs Clara Tauson

Anisimova and Tauson's third-round showdown at the French Open on Friday is guaranteed to entertain spectators. The two are among the tour's finest shotmakers and proved their mettle earlier this year. The American won the Qatar Open, while the Dane was the runner-up at the Dubai Tennis Championships, both WTA 1000 tournaments.

Tauson beat Magda Linette and Arantxa Rus to reach the third round, while Anisimova knocked out Nina Stojanovic and Viktorija Golubic. Both posted their career-best result at a Major at the French Open. Anisimova was a semifinalist here in 2019, while Tauson reached the fourth round a year ago. It is only fitting that their very first career meeting is also set to take place at the clay court Major.

Ad

Tauson made the fourth round of the Italian Open during the clay swing, while Anisimova reached the semifinals of the Charleston Open. While their results prior to the French Open were inconsistent, they've certainly put their best foot forward from the moment they arrived in Paris. Fans are in for a treat given their current form and the duo will kick off the day's proceedings on Court 14.

Time: Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time (CEST), 10:00 a.m. BST, 5:00 a.m. ET, and 2:30 p.m. IST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More