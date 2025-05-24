French Open 2025: 5 upset alerts on Day 1 at Roland Garros ft. Frances Tiafoe, Leylah Fernandez 

The 2025 French Open will feature the best players in the world this week. The first-round action in the men's and women's competition will begin on Sunday (May 25, 2025).

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will be the top two seeds in Paris. While Alcaraz will enter after a title-winning run in Rome, Sinner secured a promising runner-up finish at the Italian Open.

On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will headline the competition this year. Sabalenka has already tasted success on clay by winning in Madrid, while Gauff chalked up runner-up finishes in Madrid and Rome.

While most of the top players seem ready to make an impact this year, some are still working towards finding their best rhythm on clay. On that note, let's look at the potential upsets on Day One of the 2025 French Open.

5) Donna Vekic

Vekic will be eager to make an impact at the French Open - Day 8 - Source: Getty

First up is Olympic silver medalist Donna Vekic.

Vekic has made an average start to the season by amassing seven wins from 19 matches, including fourth-round exits in Melbourne, Indian Wells and Madrid. She also participated in Adelaide, Doha, Dubai and Miami but couldn't make her mark at any of those events.

The Croat will enter Paris after a second round exit in Rome. She is scheduled to take on Anna Blinkova in the first round, who has already defeated her in the past. The Russian eliminated Vekic in the 2023 China Open, 6-3, 7-5.

The 28-year-old also lost to a player ranked outside the top 140 in Stuttgart this year. She is usually reliable on clay, but her poor form could boost Blinkova's chances to begin with a win.

4) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Aliassime will enter the French Open after a good run in Hamburg - Source: Getty

Next up is Hamburg Open runner-up Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Aliassime has had an excellent season this year. Apart from title-winning runs in Adelaide and Montpellier, he also secured runner-up finishes in Dubai and Hamburg. The Canadian took on Andrey Rublev in the Hamburg Open finals, but lost to the Russian in straight sets.

Aliassime has drawn talented Italian Mattao Arnaldi in the first round. His opponent will enter Paris after solid quarterfinal runs in Madrid and Geneva. Considering their freshness on court and results in the last two months, Arnaldi has a decent chance to cause an upset in Paris.

3) Frances Tiafoe

Tiafoe will be the 15th seed at the French Open - Source: Getty

Third on the list is out-of-form American Frances Tiafoe.

There will be alarm bells ringing in Tiafoe's camp after a slow start to the season this year. He's hardly made a notable contribution on tour and will be desperate to find his form in Paris.

The American will enter the French Open after second round exits in Rome and Geneva. He will take on Roman Safiullin in the first round, who defeated him in Shanghai last year. Considering their sharpness on tour and skill set on clay, the Russian could have a say in this bout.

2) Leylah Fernandez

Fernandez will be the 27th seed in the French Open - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Second on the list is Leylah Fernandez.

The Canadian has yet to make a significant impact since reaching the finals in Eastbourne last year. She will enter Paris after a second round exit in Madrid and a third round finish in Rome.

Fernandez will take on Olga Danilovich in the first round. The Serb recently came close to winning the title in Rouen and has put up some strong performances this year. She will have an equal chance against Fernandez and could upset the 27th seed in the first-round.

1) Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev reaches for a point in the Italian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Dannil Medvedev could bow out early at the French Open this year.

Medvedev has yet to win a title in 2025. After a second round exit in the Australian Open, he reached the semifinals in Marseille and Indian Wells. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open, but lost to Casper Ruud in straight sets.

The Russian will enter the French Open after a fourth-round exit in Rome. He will take on stubborn Brit Cameron Norrie in the first round.

Norrie reached the semifinal of the Geneva Open last week, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in an absorbing three-set bout. Considering their record in Paris and results on tour, the Brit could trouble Medvedev in the first round. He has never beaten the Russian in the past, which will add to his hunger this time around.

