French Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Clara Tauson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Fixture: Amanda Anisimova (16) vs Clara Tauson (22)

Date: May 30, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Third Round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Claycourt Outdoor

Prize Money: € 56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT, Max | Europe (Except France) - Eurosport

Amanda Anisimova vs Clara Tauson preview

2025 French Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Amanda Anisimova will play Clara Tauson in the third round of the French Open at Roland Garros. American Anisimova is a former semifinalist at the event, but she was beaten in three sets by Ashleigh Barty. 16th seed Anisimova is yet to drop a set in Paris this year, and in her second round match, she comfortably beat Swiss player Viktorija Golubic 6-0, 6-2.

Anisimova has had a mixed clay-court season so far. She was beaten in the first rounds in Madrid and Italy, and dropped a level in search of some form in preparation for the French Open. She reached the quarterfinals of the Paris WTA 125, but lost to Chloe Paquet.

22-year-old Tauson has had an equally indifferent year on the dirt. After early exits in Stuttgart and Madrid, she reached the Round of 16 of the Italian Open, defeating Emma Navarro 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 in the early rounds. She was then beaten in the Round of 16 in Strasbourg. She beat Arantxa Rus 7-6(2), 7-5 in the second round to book her challenge against Anisimova.

Amanda Anisimova vs Clara Tauson head-to-head

Amanda Anisimova and Clara Tauson have never played on the WTA tour. Currently, their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Amanda Anisimova vs Clara Tauson odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Amanda Anisimov -200 +2.5 (-315) Under 21.5 (-114) Clara Tauson +155 -2.5 (+225) Over 21.5 (-112)

(Odds sourced from: BetMGM)

Amanda Anisimova vs Clara Tauson prediction

2025 French Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Amanda Anisimova is the World No. 17, and this year registered her first WTA 1000 title when she picked up the Qatar Open title in February. She also reached the semifinals of the Charleston Open, beating home favorite and fourth seed Emma Navarro.

Clara Tauson is close behind Anisimova in the rankings at No. 23. She started the year well, reaching the final in Auckland, but was beaten by a resurgent Naomi Osaka. Tauson also upset World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in Dubai, beating her in the quarterfinal on route to her first WTA 1000 final, which she lost to Mirra Andreeva.

This is a very even matchup between two players who have had their successes this year. Tauson reached the fourth round at Roland Garros last year and possibly has a slight edge over Anisimova on clay.

Pick: Clara Tauson in three sets.

