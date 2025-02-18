"Definitely scary" - Amanda Anisimova calls out 'tough' WTA schedule as she loses in Dubai 1R right after Qatar Open triumph

Amanda Anisimova has aired her grievances with the demanding WTA schedule after her early exit from the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. The American's first-round loss follows on the heels of her impressive triumph at the Qatar Open.

Anisimova recently delivered a remarkable campaign at the Qatar Open, beating the likes of Paula Badosa, Leylah Fernandez, and Marta Kostyuk to reach the title clash. The American then claimed a dominant 6-4, 6-3 win over Jelena Ostapenko in the final to clinch her maiden WTA 1000 title. However, there was no time to celebrate since she immediately headed to Dubai for her next tournament.

Less than 48 hours after lifting the trophy in Doha, Amanda Anisimova squared off against McCartney Kessler in the first round of the WTA 1000 event in Dubai. Kessler dominated the encounter and pulled off a shock 6-2, 6-3 upset to knock the 23-year-old out of the event.

Speaking to the press after her loss, Anisimova admitted that stepping out on court so soon after her triumph felt "scary" and "vulnerable," since her body had no time to adapt to the change in conditions.

"Definitely a little scary to go and play after such a quick turnaround. Not testing out the conditions and putting your body through that, it's like very vulnerable," Amanda Anisimova said.

The World No. 18 also criticized the "tough" WTA Tour schedule, emphasizing that players had no choice but to compete in big tournaments in order to avoid a fine or a drop in the rankings.

"With the schedule they have on us, it's tough. You get fined. Then your ranking gets affected if you skip the big tournaments. We don't get much of a choice when it comes to that. Knowing that in my mind, I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to try to play and do the best that I can. Hopefully I can get more used to that,'" she added.

"I'm happy with the way that I tried to manage it and still compete" - Amanda Anisimova on Dubai Tennis Championships exit

Amanda Anisimova - Source: Getty

Despite her complaints, Amanda Anisimova acknowledged that the "difficult" situation was a result of her success at the Qatar Open. The American also took pride in delivering the best effort despite the circumstances.

"Obviously it's a good problem to have after a long week. But yeah, it was definitely difficult. But I'm happy with the way that I tried to manage it and tried to put myself out there and still compete," Anisimova said.

Looking on the bright side of her early exit, Anisimova disclosed that she was excited to return home to the United States and spend quality time with her family.

"Obviously when I get to go home now, it's also a good feeling. I'm looking forward to seeing my family," she added.

Amanda Anisimova is expected to be back in action at the 2025 Indian Wells Open, which is scheduled to commence on March 5.

