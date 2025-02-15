Amanda Anisimova reveals the "wild" truth behind her remarkable run to the final at WTA 1000 in Doha

World No. 41 Amanda Anisimova opened up about a key habit fueling her incredible run in the Qatar Open so far. She revealed her unusual sleep schedule with bedtimes as late as 7 am in the morning.

Ad

After a disappointing second-round exit in the Australian Open, Anisimova has turned things around brilliantly in the Qatar Open so far. She brushed aside Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinal 6-3, 6-3, and is now one win away from lifting the trophy on Saturday.

The American shared an update on her new sleep schedule on her Instagram story on Saturday. Despite going to bed around 7 am, she managed nearly five hours of sleep to aid her recovery.

Ad

Trending

Here is the update shared by Anisimova:

Amanda Anisimova shares an update - Image Source- Anismova Instagram

Anisimova has garnered eight wins from 10 matches this season, including a quarterfinal run in the Hobart International. She looked short on confidence after an early exit in Melbourne but has tipped the scales in her favor so far.

Ad

The 23-year-old started her campaign with a tricky win over Victoria Azarenka and then humbled the ninth seed Paula Badosa in the second round. She hardly broke a sweat against Leylah Fernadez in the third, but was made to work hard for her wins against Marta Kostyuk and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Anisimova reflected on her performance this week after defeating Alexandrova in the last round. She also highlighted how it was great for her confidence to beat the top players on tour en route to the final.

Ad

"I've been putting in a lot of work ... and I think it's really showing up here. I'm happy with the results and the performances I was able to put out here this week. Playing against so many tough competitors, getting all of these matches under my belt, has been really great," Amanda Anisimova said.

Ad

Amanda Anisimova will take on Jelena Ostapenko in the 2025 Qatar Open final

Anisimova plays a backhand in the Qatar Open - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Amanda Anisimova will face Jelena Ostapenko in the finals of the 2025 Qatar Open. Ostapenko leads their head-to-head 1-0, having defeated Anisimova in the 2022 Qatar Open.

Ad

While Anisimova edged past Alexandrova in the semifinal, Ostapenko put up a clinical performance against Iga Swiatek. She overpowered the defending champion in just one hour and 10 minutes, 6-3, 6-1.

The Latvian is also yet to drop a set in Doha this year. Apart from conquering Swiatek in the semifinal she also made light work of Jasmine Paolini in the third round.

Anisimova will have a great chance to equal their head-to-head score at the same venue she lost to Ostapenko in 2022. The final between the duo will be played on Saturday at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback