French Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Damir Dzumhur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: Carlos Alcaraz (2) vs Damir Dzumhur

Date: May 30, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Third Round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Claycourt Outdoor

Prize Money: € 56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT, Max | Europe (Except France) - Eurosport

Carlos Alcaraz vs Damir Dzumhur preview

French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion in Paris. If he succeeds, he'll be the first player to defend the title since Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard has had an excellent clay-court season so far. He won in Monte Carlo and also in Rome, and reached the Barcelona Open final where he was surprisingly beaten by Holger Rune.

The Spaniard picked up an injury which kept him out of the Madrid Open but showed no signs of discomfort in the final of last week's Italian Open when overwhelming World No. 1 Jannik Sinner 7-6(5), 6-1. The 22-year-old beat Giulio Zeppieri in straight sets in the first round in Paris. In the second round, he needed four sets to beat Fabian Marozsan to set up the Dzumhur match.

33-year-old Damir Dzumhur has made it to the third round at Roland Garros for the first time since 2018. The Bosnian had some success on the Challenger tour in March, reaching the final of the Copa Cap Cana, and then made it to the semifinals in Zadar and Bucharest, both tournaments played on clay. Since April, however, Dzumhur has found wins hard to come by.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Damir Dzumhur head-to-head

Carlos Alcaraz and Damir Dzumhur have never played on the ATP tour. Their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Damir Dzumhur odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz +1900 Over 3.5 (+270) Over 26.5 (-103) Damir Dzumhur -10000 Under 3.5 (-375) Under 26.5 (-125)

(Odds: BetMGM)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Damir Dzumhur prediction

2025 Roland-Garros - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz has been at the top of his game on his favorite surface this year. Losing a set to Marozsan in the second round will have given the Spanish World No. 2 a wake-up call. Alcaraz suffered a drop in energy in the second set and was troubled by the Hungarian's disguised drop shots throughout the match. He climbed back on top to dominate the last two sets and win 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Dzumhur needed four sets to get past Tiago Agustin Tirante in Round One and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard last time out. There's nothing in his recent form or on his resume to suggest he can upset the odds, and Carlos Alcaraz should go through to the fourth round comfortably.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.

About the author Geoff Poundes Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.



Author of The Religion of Birds. Know More