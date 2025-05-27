French Open 2025: Casper Ruud vs Nuno Borges preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (7) Casper Ruud vs Nuno Borges
Date: May 28, 2025
Tournament: French Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS
Casper Ruud vs Nuno Borges preview
Seventh seed Casper Ruud will take on Nuno Borges in the second round of the French Open 2025.
Ruud was drawn against Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the first round here. The latter's on his farewell tour at the moment and is set to retire this year. The Norwegian had no room for sentiment as he claimed the first set with ease.
Ramos-Vinolas got back on serve after going down a break in the second set. However, Ruud gained the upper hand once again with another break of serve and remained ahead this time to take the set. The third set was a walk in the park for him, with a five-game run dooming the Spaniard to a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 loss.
Borges kicked off his run in Paris against home hope Kyrian Jacquet. The latter took a two-set lead with a vocal home crowd cheering him on at every moment. However, the Frenchman couldn't get the job done despite his lead.
The two were evenly matched for most of the third set, until Borges broke the deadlock with a three-game run to claim the set. He went down a break in the fourth set to trail 3-1. With his back against the wall, he reeled off the next five games to clinch the set.
Borges struck first in the deciding set to go 4-2 up. His opponent put up a fight towards the end, fending off four match points, but he wasn't to be denied. He wrapped up a 3-6, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 comeback win on his fifth match point.
Casper Ruud vs Nuno Borges head-to-head
Ruud leads Borges 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the Los Cabos Open 2024 in straight sets.
Casper Ruud vs Nuno Borges odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Casper Ruud vs Nuno Borges prediction
While Ruud cruised to a straightforward win, Borges rallied from the brink of defeat to reach the second round. The latter struck 46 winners against 36 unforced errors over the course of his five-set win.
Ruud previously won the Madrid Open and reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open during the clay swing. He's also a two-time finalist in Paris. Borges' third-round showing at the Monte-Carlo Masters remains the only time he registered back-to-back wins on the red dirt this year. He's aiming to reach the third round of the French Open for the first time.
Ruud barely broke a sweat during his only prior meeting against Borges, conceding five games to get over the finish line. The latter's 0-13 record against top 10 players doesn't do him any favors, further cementing the Norwegian's status as the firm favorite to win this match.
Pick: Casper Ruud to win in straight sets.