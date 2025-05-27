French Open 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Iva Jovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Elena Rybakina vs (WC) Iva Jovic

Date: May 28, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Elena Rybakina vs Iva Jovic preview

Elena Rybakina at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will face Iva Jovic in the second round of the French Open 2025.

Rybakina arrived at the French Open on the heels of a title-winning run in Strasbourg. She was up against qualifier Julia Riera in the first round. The Kazakh cruised through the opening set, claiming it for the loss of only one game. She was a couple of games away from winning the match after putting herself 4-2 up in the second set.

However, Riera turned the tables on her with a four-game run to snatch the set. She then overcame a break deficit twice in the third set. However, Rybakina closed the door on her comeback after snagging a break in the ninth game and then serving out the match for a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 win.

Jovic received a wildcard into the main draw of the French Open thanks to her triumph at the USTA's French Open wildcard challenge. She took on Renata Zarazua in the first round. The teenager captured the first set but faltered in the next set, allowing her opponent to force a decider.

The third set featured seven consecutive breaks of serve, with Jovic coming out on top to lead 5-4. She served out the match in the next game for a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 win to make a winning debut at the French Open.

Elena Rybakina vs Iva Jovic head-to-head

Rybakina leads Jovic 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous meeting at this year's Australian Open in straight sets.

Elena Rybakina vs Iva Jovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina -1400 +1.5 (-10000) Over 18.5 (-115) Iva Jovic +675 -1.5 (+1000) Under 18.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Elena Rybakina vs Iva Jovic prediction

Iva Jovic at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Rybakina was on course for a routine win before she seemingly lost the plot out of nowhere. Poor shot selection plagued her until she got back on track towards the end to win the match. Jovic earned a gritty win over Zarazua, especially in light of her service woes in the third set.

Jovic previously made a winning debut at this year's Australian Open before losing to Rybakina in the second round. History is set to repeat itself in Paris and mostly likely with a similar outcome as well. The Kazakh conceded only three games Down Under.

Jovic is a young star on the rise. She could take inspiration from another teen sensation, Mirra Andreeva, who has beaten Rybakina twice this year. However, the Russian has been on the tour for a while now while she's just starting out. While the former Wimbledon champion may not score a dominant win like she did in Melbourne, another routine win against the American teen is still on the cards for her.

Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in straight sets.

