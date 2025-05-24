Elena Rybakina mentioned her ex-coach, Stefano Vukov, during her speech after winning the Strasbourg Open title, which drew concerned reactions from fans. The Kazakh showed gratitude to Vukov, along with other members of her coaching team, for her 6-1, 6(2)-7, 6-1 win against Liudmila Samsonova.

Investigations on the relationship between Vukov and Rybakina were launched last year as the WTA had received information from close sources about how the Kazakh was mentally abused by her coach. Earlier this year, WTA provisionally suspended Vukov for breaching the Code of Conduct. Irrespective of this, the duo has been spotted unofficially training together, raising concerns among well-wishers.

Tennis fans, hence, were baffled as Rybakina said after winning the Strasbourg title:

“I want to say thank you to my team. I have a good and big team. Thank you to my fitness coach, physio, Stefano [Vukov], and to my family."

They took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their concerns over the dependent relationship between the two. Some were enraged at how unnecessary the mention was, which ruined her speech entirely, while some showed sympathy with Elena Rybakina.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

"We will never be free of fukov. Did she need to mention him, come on Elena don’t spoil the celebration," stated a user.

"All celebration spoiled, all happiness gone just with that one name...we all were eagerly waiting for this moment and she has to spoil it... :( when will you realize it is you and not him for your achievements..," wrote a fan.

"She could reach even higher heights without Stefano :((," opined another.

"I was truly happy for her until I read THAT name," wrote another.

"Did she really have to name Vukov? I think that as long as she has someone so toxic on her team, she won't be able to return to the level she had a while ago," added another. (translated from Spanish)

The duo was earlier spotted training at a private club.

Elena Rybakina trained with Stefano Vukov after the ban

Elena Rybakina with Stefano Vukov- Image Source: Getty

Elena Rybakina was spotted training with Stefano Vukov ahead of the beginning of the clay stint in March. According to WTA rules, he was not allowed to be in the player's box or with the player in spaces under the WTA jurisdiction, which excluded the private club where they trained.

Pictures from their training session surfaced, which increased the concerns of fans and their expanding relationship of dependence.

